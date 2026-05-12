H-MD Medical Spa Celebrates Grand Opening of Two New Locations Across Oklahoma with Spring Luxe Experience Event

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H-MD Medical Spa is entering a bold new season of growth with the opening of two new locations, Chisholm Creek and Tulsa, and a statewide celebration designed to introduce more patients to its elevated approach to modern aesthetics. The expansion will be commemorated during H-MD's highly anticipated Spring Luxe Experience Event, a signature event taking place across all H-MD locations on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Known for blending advanced aesthetic medicine with a luxury patient experience, H-MD Medical Spa has quickly become one of Oklahoma's rising names in medical aesthetics. The opening of two additional clinics marks a major milestone for the brand and reflects increasing demand for personalized, medically driven cosmetic treatments throughout the region. H-MD locations include:

Chilsom Creek Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Gaillardia in Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

This continued growth is supported through H-MD's partnership with Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP), a national platform focused on scaling high-performing aesthetic practices through operational support, strategic infrastructure, marketing, technology, and clinical education. With AMP's backing, H-MD has been able to accelerate expansion while maintaining the elevated patient experience and clinical excellence that define the brand.

Founded on the belief that aesthetics should feel empowering, natural, and deeply personal, H-MD has built its reputation around expert injectables, cutting-edge laser treatments, advanced skin rejuvenation, and customized treatment plans tailored to each patient's goals.

The Spring Luxe Experience Event will give guests an inside look at the H-MD philosophy through exclusive treatment specials, live demonstrations, curated experiences, consultations with providers, and opportunities to explore the brand's newest locations firsthand. The multi-location celebration is expected to draw both loyal clients and first-time guests eager to experience the next generation of aesthetic care.

"At H-MD, we believe beauty should feel joyful and confidence should feel effortless," said H-MD Practice Manager II, Michelle Hunt. "This expansion is about more than opening doors. It's about creating spaces where patients feel cared for, understood, and excited about their aesthetic journey."

With extensive clinical experience across its provider team, H-MD has distinguished itself through natural-looking outcomes, patient education, and a hospitality-driven experience that feels more like a luxury retreat than a traditional med spa.

The growth also highlights the continued momentum behind the medical aesthetics industry nationwide, particularly among brands capable of combining operational scalability with a strong consumer identity. H-MD's expansion reflects a broader shift toward experience-focused, medically supervised aesthetic care that prioritizes long-term patient relationships and sustainable growth.

The Spring Luxe Experience Event will take place across all H-MD Medical Spa locations on May 14, 2026. Additional event details, treatment offerings, and booking information are available at H-MD Medical Spa and Spring Luxe Experience Event.

ABOUT AMP

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) invests in medical aesthetic practices to drive growth and expansion through strategic partnerships. Our mission is to help practices scale durable businesses while maintaining their unique identity and delivering exceptional care. Leveraging unparalleled expertise, a network of successful entrepreneurs, and a commitment to operational excellence, AMP empowers practices to achieve their long-term vision and thrive in a competitive industry. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners