Pūr Skin Clinic Expands in Seattle with New South Lake Union Location

SEATTLE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) today announced the opening of Pūr Skin Clinic's newest location in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. The clinic officially opened its doors on March 23, 2026 and marks the third Pūr Skin Clinic location in the greater Seattle area. A grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the new clinic located at 1105 Valley St, Seattle, WA 98109.

Since launching its flagship location in Edmonds in 2012, Pūr Skin Clinic has built a strong reputation for delivering customized, results-driven aesthetic treatments rooted in clinical expertise and a personalized approach to care. The practice's continued growth reflects strong demand for advanced aesthetic services across the Seattle market.

The South Lake Union location brings Pūr's signature blend of medical aesthetics and wellness to one of Seattle's fastest growing neighborhoods. Patients will have access to a comprehensive range of services including wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, microneedling, laser skin resurfacing, broadband-light face treatment, chemical peels, hair restoration, laser hair reduction, skin tightening, and IV therapy.

Founder Denice Pierson, PA-C said the expansion represents an important milestone for the practice as it continues to grow throughout the region. Said the expansion represents an important milestone for the practice as it continues to grow throughout the region.

"Our goal has always been to create a space where patients feel supported throughout their aesthetic and wellness journey," said Pierson. "Opening in South Lake Union allows us to bring that experience to a new community while continuing to elevate the level of care we provide."

The expansion is supported by Advanced MedAesthetic Partners, which partners with leading medical aesthetic practices to accelerate strategic growth while preserving the culture and clinical excellence that define each brand.

"Pūr Skin Clinic has established itself as a trusted leader in the Seattle aesthetic community," said Chris Scales, CEO of Advanced MedAesthetic Partners. "Their thoughtful approach to patient care and strong brand identity make them an ideal partner. The South Lake Union opening reflects the continued momentum of the practice and highlights the strength of our partnership model."

AMP provides partner practices with operational infrastructure, marketing support, clinical education resources, and growth strategy designed to help practices scale sustainably in a competitive industry.

The April 23 grand opening event will give guests an opportunity to meet the Pūr Skin Clinic team, explore the new facility, and learn more about the full suite of aesthetic and wellness services offered at the South Lake Union location.

As AMP continues to expand its national platform, partnerships with established practices like Pūr Skin Clinic remain central to its strategy of building durable, high performing aesthetic brands.

For more information about AMP partnerships and expansion opportunities, visit www.weramp.com.

ABOUT AMP

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) invests in medical aesthetic practices to drive growth and expansion through strategic partnerships. Our mission is to help practices scale durable businesses while maintaining their unique identity and delivering exceptional care. Leveraging unparalleled expertise, a network of successful entrepreneurs, and a commitment to operational excellence, AMP empowers practices to achieve their long-term vision and thrive in a competitive industry. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners