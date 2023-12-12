H2 Power Co. to Sponsor University of Michigan's Inaugural Hydrogen Grand Challenge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Power Co. LLC, an emerging leader in hydrogen solutions, proudly sponsors the Hydrogen Grand Challenge at the University of Michigan. This competition accelerates the adoption of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy carrier, emphasizing applications in transportation industry for an equitable, affordable, clean, and secure energy transition.

MI Hydrogen - University of Michigan
The competition tasks University of Michigan students with developing a business case for a Michigan-centered hydrogen deployment, showcasing how clean hydrogen can add value in specific sectors and technology applications to contribute to the creation of the hydrogen ecosystem and economy in Michigan and the Great Lakes Region.

Soraya Kim Larkin, H2 Power Co.'s Division President, recognizes the importance of nurturing a passion for green energy at the collegiate level. She expresses enthusiasm for this collaboration with U-M, "Our partnership underscores H2 Power Co.'s commitment to fostering innovation in hydrogen solutions. This event aligns seamlessly with our broader mission to empower the next generation of talent to innovate and provides an ideal forum for knowledge exchange and exploration."

Dan Dietrich, the founder of H2 Power Co. states, "Hydrogen offers substantial potential in significantly reducing carbon emissions across key industrial sectors. We want to spur innovation and encourage young talent to be creative in hydrogen solutions."

The final competition will be held on April 11, 2024, and aims to provide students with a multifaceted platform to interact with industry professionals, participate in workshops, and discuss the latest advancements in their fields. Along with principal sponsorship, H2 Power Co. will provide subject matter expertise and mentorship throughout the competition term.

Todd Allen, Co-Director of the U-M Hydrogen Grand Challenge and MI Hydrogen welcomed H2 Power Co.'s sponsorship: "I am thrilled about our collaboration, which extends beyond sponsorship, and connecting our curriculum with the hydrogen movement. This partnership empowers students and aligns education with real-world industry needs as we address the urgent global need for innovative energy solutions."

H2 Power Co. was founded by entrepreneur, and transportation innovator Dan Dietrich, who recognized an opportunity in the renewable hydrogen market. In the quickly evolving landscape, he saw the potential for off-grid power solutions. Partnering with industry leaders, he is currently spearheading efforts to bring hydrogen solutions to life and push the envelope on sustainable, clean energy. Learn more at www.h2powerco.com.

