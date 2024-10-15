H2M Announces Southeast Florida Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2M architects + engineers recently announced an expansion into Southeast Florida with a new office in Boca Raton—the latest in a series of Florida locations for the award-winning multidisciplinary consulting and design firm.

The new office is H2M's fourth in the State of Florida following office openings in West Palm Beach, Miami, and Tampa, and will be led by Senior Associate and Office Director Gregory Cellamare, P.E. The firm's strategic expansion was driven by a growing demand for the firm's multidisciplinary catalogue of services, particularly in the key Water/Wastewater, Private Development, Education, Energy, Public Safety, and Government market sectors.

Founded in 1933, H2M offers the expertise of over 580 architects, engineers, planners, designers, inspectors, surveyors, and scientists to a wide variety of clients in both the private and public sectors. Since expanding its reach to Florida, H2M has played a significant role in high-profile projects including the design of luxury apartment complexes, drinking water treatments for PFAS, septic-to-sewer transitions, and emergency power generators.

"This new location will allow us to better serve our clients, actively engage in the region's development efforts, and make a positive difference in the lives of residents throughout Florida," said H2M President and CEO Richard Humann, P.E. "We look forward to bringing our knowledge and commitment to excellence to an even wider range of clients in the Sunshine State."

H2M's new Boca Raton office is located at 951 Yamato Road, Suite 202, Boca Raton, FL 33431, and can be reached via telephone at (772) 292-1187. To learn more about H2M's multidisciplinary spectrum of services, visit www.h2m.com or contact Gregory Cellamare at [email protected].

