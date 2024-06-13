H2M ARCHITECTS + ENGINEERS NAMED 2024 NEW YORK DESIGN FIRM OF THE YEAR

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting and design firm H2M architects + engineers was recently named as the 2024 New York Design Firm of the Year by Engineering News-Record.

Engineering News-Record, or ENR, is one of the premier publications of the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industry. Every year, ENR publishes a feature spotlighting major industry trends as well as the most successful, influential, and fastest-growing firms in New York's A/E/C industry.

This year, ENR cited H2M's growth, innovation, creativity, and dedication to community service as key factors in its decision to honor the firm in this year's spotlight.

ENR highlighted several of H2M's most notable projects from 2023, which include a $12 million addition and renovation to California Avenue Elementary School in Uniondale, NY; a massive endeavor to transition roughly 300 homes from septic systems to a $30 million low-pressure sewer system in Patchogue, NY; and Station Yards, a $1.2 billion mixed-use community being developed by TRITEC Real Estate Co. around the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma, NY.

ENR also highlighted the wide array of personal and professional development opportunities available through H2M's Learning + Development Academy, a series of educational programs and workshops administered by an in-house team with the goal of inspiring every H2M employee to achieve their full potential.

In addition to naming H2M as 2024 New York Design Firm of the Year, ENR also included H2M at #220 on its nationwide list of the Top 500 Design Firms of 2024 and at #21 of 89 on its list of the Top New York Design Firms of 2024, by revenue.

"When I first started at H2M back in 1987, we were a much smaller company with a much narrower scope. Since then, it's been amazing to help this company grow, diversify our service offerings, and make a name for ourselves in the industry," said H2M's President & CEO Richard Humann, P.E. "This recognition from ENR reflects the talent and dedication that every one of our employees brings to the H2M team, and I am grateful for all of them."

To read ENR's full profile on H2M, visit their website or read the May 27 print edition of ENR New York & New England.

H2M architects + engineers is a full-service consulting and design firm offering the expertise of more than 550 architects, engineers (water supply, civil/site, structural, M/E/P, wastewater and environmental), planners, designers, inspectors, surveyors, and scientists. Our professionals combine their technical experience and specialized market knowledge and respond to our clients' needs. H2M is proud of its long history of client service and consistent ability to meet architectural, engineering, and environmental challenges head on. H2M offers a practical approach, with creative results. For more information, please visit www.h2m.com.

