H2O Wireless Unleashes New Unlimited Plans for only $25 per line with Unlimited Talk, Text and Data

Just in time for summer, from May 1 to Aug. 31, H2O customers can enjoy multiple lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $25 per line.

TEANECK, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Wireless , a no-contract wireless service provider on the nation's most dependable 5G network, unveiled a NEW Unlimited plan promotion, providing unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $25 per line. With flexible pricing, customers can now build their plans to perfectly fit the entire family's needs without breaking the bank.

For a limited time only, May 1 through Aug. 31, H2O Wireless customers can get two unlimited lines for $50 per month, three lines for $75 or four lines for $100. Plans also include 5GB of hotspot data, along with unlimited talk and text to 70+ countries, plus international roaming to more than 50+ destinations worldwide.

"We're thrilled to offer H2O Wireless customers unlimited plans designed to fit the needs of the entire family at an incredible cost," shared Jack Woo, President of Telrite Holdings. "Our multi-line plans provide truly unlimited talk, text and data with no strings or hidden fees."

With unlimited talk, text, and data, customers can stop worrying about overage charges and exceeding limits. In today's fast-paced world, unlimited high-speed data opens the door to staying connected wherever you go in the U.S. It is the ultimate solution for users to stay connected with friends and family without limits.

Learn more about H2O's refreshingly different wireless service and the multi-line plans designed to suit customers' unique needs at www.h2owireless.com/multiline-intro .

About H2O Wireless

Ditch your restricting phone plan and embrace H2O Wireless! H2O Wireless offers no-contract wireless plans and phones for every need and budget, using the nation's most dependable 5G network. Say goodbye to contracts, activation fees, hidden data limits or surprise fees. With superior international roaming across 50+ destinations, plus international calling to 70+ countries. Choose from a lineup of phones from all your favorite brands or bring your own. You can find H2O Wireless at over 100,000 retailers nationwide, including Best Buy, Target and more, or visit h2owireless.com .

