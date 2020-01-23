Häagen-Dazs® Announces Limited Edition Ruby Cacao Collection in Stores and Shops

Like grapes for fine wines, cacao beans are influenced by the environment in which they grow. Ruby cacao beans can be found in Ecuador, Brazil and Ivory Coast. From there, the ruby hue and flavor are released during the bean's unique fermentation process. After dark, milk and white chocolate, the ruby cacao bean is the most extraordinary discovery in 80 years.

"The Häagen-Dazs brand encourages consumers to indulge in the finest, and the ruby cacao collection is an extraordinary new experience for people to try," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager. "The flavor is fresh, fruity and smooth with an aftertaste of berry and a hint of cacao. The brand has expertly paired ruby's unique, delicious taste profile and intriguing color with decadent Häagen-Dazs ice cream, offering consumers a variety of ways to experience this exceptional innovation."

The Häagen-Dazs ruby cacao bean products include:

Ruby Cacao Crackle Pistachio Sweet Cream TRIO CRISPY LAYERS: Crispy ruby cacao layers complement creamy layers of Häagen-Dazs pistachio and sweet cream ice cream to deliver a unique texture and flavor combination ( $5.49 for 14 oz. container)

Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars: Sweet cream ice cream dipped in a rich ruby cacao coating with berry fruity notes ( $4.49 for one box of three bars)

The Häagen-Dazs ruby cacao collection is making its way to freezer aisles nationwide now and will only be available through September. In addition, starting February 1 Häagen-Dazs Shops locations will offer delicious and eye-catching ruby cacao sundaes, dipped bars and cones. Visit www.haagendazs.us/shops to find the nearest location.

Visit www.haagendazs.us for more information on our new ruby cacao collection.

About HÄAGEN-DAZS

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a passion for transforming simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the original super-premium brand is committed to using only the finest ingredients in crafting the world's finest ice cream. Today, the HÄAGEN-DAZS brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. For more information, please visit www.haagendazs.us. You can also check out the latest updates at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, on Instagram or Twitter (@HaagenDazs_US).

