HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED THE YEAR OF THE DRAGON WITH THE EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OF MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

Habanos, S.A.

07 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

  • Infifon Hong Kong Limited, exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for China, presented Montecristo Brillantes at the iconic The Murray Hotel in Hong Kong
  • This new vitola is presented to the market in a case specially designed for the occasion, with NFC technology, allowing customers to obtain more information about the 18 Habanos inside

HAVANA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. presented the exclusive launch of the new Montecristo Brillantes vitola (53 x 128 mm length), to mark the celebration of the Chinese New Year, this time dedicated to the Dragon. The presentation event was held at The Murray Hotel, one of the most emblematic hotels in Hong Kong.  And was attended by more than 200 personalities from the world of Habanos in mainland China and Hong Kong, including managers and customers of Cohiba Atmosphere, Duty Free, Las Casas del Habano and Habano enthusiasts in general.

Montecristo Brillantes
Montecristo Brillantes

The event was organized by Infifon Hong Kong Limited, exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for China, except Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan in a festive atmosphere. The attendees, which also included the Consul General of Cuba in Guangdong, Ms. Marina Domenech and prestigious sponsors such as ST. Dupont, Pernod Ricard, Afidano, and Dong Hao Yu Lin, were able to enjoy exquisite delicacies from the Asian and Cuban culinary culture that delighted everyone's palate.  As well as traditional Cuban and Chinese cocktails. A whole experience paired with the aroma of the real protagonist of the evening, the Habano.

Montecristo Brillantes is an exclusive and limited edition that comes in a special box containing 18 Habanos. Each one of them is "Totally handmade with long filler", after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone in the Pinar del Río* region. This new vitola, which welcomes the Year of the Dragon, brings together Montecristo's unique essence, Cuba's rich Habano tradition and the millenary Chinese culture.

As a souvenir of one of the most magical nights of the year, all participants received a commemorative gift for the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, consisting of a wooden case for two Habanos, an ashtray, matches and a cigar cutter, all specially designed for the occasion.

Tasting note
Brand: Montecristo
Market name: Brillantes
Factory name: Venerables
Measurements: 53 ring gauge x 128 mm length
Presentation: Special case with 18 units

Habano of excellent appearance to be enjoyed for around 40 minutes.

Wrapper: Shiny and dark brown.
Draw: excellent
Combustion: perfect
Light gray compact ash.
Strength: medium to full
Pairing suggestions: An ideal Habano to enjoy with spirits, such as rums and 8-year-old whiskies.

To download high resolution images of the product, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335632/MONTECRISTO_BRILLANTES.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

HABANOS, S.A. FEIERTE DAS JAHR DES DRACHENS MIT DER EXKLUSIVEN EINFÜHRUNG VON MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

HABANOS, S.A. FEIERTE DAS JAHR DES DRACHENS MIT DER EXKLUSIVEN EINFÜHRUNG VON MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

Habanos, S.A. präsentierte die exklusive Einführung der neuen Montecristo Brillantes-Vitola (53 x 128 mm Länge), um das chinesische Neujahrsfest zu...
HABANOS S.A. CELEBRÓ EL AÑO DEL DRAGÓN CON EL LANZAMIENTO EN EXCLUSIVA DE MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

HABANOS S.A. CELEBRÓ EL AÑO DEL DRAGÓN CON EL LANZAMIENTO EN EXCLUSIVA DE MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

Habanos S.A. presentó en exclusiva la nueva vitola Montecristo Brillantes (cepo 53 x 128 mm de largo), en conmemoración del Año Nuevo Chino, en esta...
