Habbas & Associates Files Civil Lawsuit Against Rolls-Royce Driver Who Allegedly Mowed Down Pedestrians in Downtown Napa

Lawsuit Seeks Punitive Damages for Reckless Conduct That Left One Woman Paralyzed and Another Severely Injured.

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Habbas & Associates has filed a civil lawsuit in Napa County Superior Court on behalf of four women, two pedestrians and two bystanders, who were involved in a violent collision on November 25, 2024, when a 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, driven by Robert Knox Thomas, sped through a stop sign in downtown Napa and into an occupied crosswalk.

The lawsuit, filed on October 14, 2025, in Napa County Superior Court, Case No. 25CV002092, names Robert Knox Thomas as the defendant and alleges that he acted with malice, willful disregard, and conscious indifference to human life when he accelerated his 6,000-pound Rolls-Royce through a stop sign and into a marked crosswalk, striking and catastrophically injuring Annamarie Thammala and Veronnica Pansanouck.

29-year-old Annamarie Thammala was allegedly thrown into the air, slammed into a building, and crushed beneath a tree, which had become severed from the impact of Mr. Thomas' Rolls-Royce. She suffered multiple fractures, including devastating spinal injuries that have left her paralyzed from the waist down.

31-year-old Veronnica Pansanouck was allegedly struck and dragged by Mr. Thomas's SUV before it crashed into Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill, shattering the restaurant's exterior and scattering debris. She sustained multiple spinal fractures in her back and legs, requiring numerous surgeries.

Both women continue to receive treatment for their traumatic injuries and will require lifelong medical care.

Veronnica Pansanouck's sisters, Erica Kalah and Colicia Pansanouk, were crossing the street alongside them and witnessed the collision firsthand. They are suing for the severe emotional trauma of seeing their sister violently struck and grievously injured.

The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages based on the alleged egregiousness of Mr. Thomas's conduct. The Complaint alleges that Mr. Thomas became increasingly frustrated after being unable to find a parking space near the UPS Store. After circling the block several times, he allegedly revved his engine and moved the Rolls-Royce forward and backward multiple times before allegedly flooring the accelerator, catapulting the 563horsepower vehicle down the street and through a stop sign at a dangerously high speed.

Witnesses described the Rolls-Royce as "flying" and "pedal to the metal" before it plowed into the occupied crosswalk.

The Complaint further alleges that Mr. Thomas's actions were not the result of mere inattention or confusion but reflected reckless indifference and anger. His decision to allegedly accelerate through a busy downtown area, known for heavy pedestrian traffic, demonstrates a conscious disregard for human safety that supports the claim for punitive damages under California law.

Since the time that this horrific incident took place, which devastated four young women's lives, Mr. Thomas has continued to contest responsibility. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the three traffic citations that resulted from this incident. On the same day that he entered those pleas, court records reflect that he was issued another citation for allegedly failing to yield to pedestrians or oncoming traffic while turning right on a red light.

The traffic trial stemming from the November 25, 2024 crash, which left four victims with life-altering injuries and involves Mr. Thomas's three traffic citations, is scheduled for December 15, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 6.

"It is outrageous that after causing such devastating harm, Mr. Thomas continues to deny responsibility by pleading not guilty to the three traffic citations that were issued to him for the November 25, 2024 tragedy," said attorney Omar Habbas. "Our clients deserve justice. They have suffered unimaginable trauma and permanent injuries, and this lawsuit seeks accountability through the civil justice system."

