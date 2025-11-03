Habbas Law and Arteaga's Food Center Partner with San Jose Foos to Provide Free Groceries for SNAP Recipients During Government Shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing government shutdown that has left thousands of San Jose residents temporarily without access to SNAP food benefits, local community partners are coming together to help families in need.

Habbas Law has pledged $15,000 and Arteaga's Food Center in Alum Rock has added another $5,000 to fund an emergency grocery assistance event for affected households. The event will take place on Sunday, November 9, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM (or until funds run out) at Arteaga's Food Center, 2620 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116.

Groceries will be provided per household through a simple sign-up process at the event. Each household will receive assistance with grocery costs—expected to be around $100 per household, with the possibility of increasing the amount depending on total community contributions.

Local food vendors and suppliers will also participate, offering extra goods and essentials to ensure every family leaves with meaningful support.

We're starting with $20,000 to make sure families can put food on the table right now. Every dollar added through this GoFundMe will go directly toward helping more households. There are no fees or middlemen, just neighbors helping neighbors.

Community members who wish to contribute can do so through the GoFundMe campaign, which will be used entirely to expand the reach of this initiative. Updates and instructions on how to sign up for grocery assistance will be shared on Instagram @sanjosefoos leading up to the event.

Event Details

📅 Sunday, November 9

🕚 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (or until funds run out)

📍 Arteaga's Food Center, 2620 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116

🛒 Free groceries per household + local goods and essentials

This community effort is powered by Habbas Law, Arteaga's Food Center, San Jose Foos, and local partners who believe no one in our city should go hungry during a government shutdown.

Rules & Registration Process for Free Grocery Distribution

The Grocery Giveaway event will take place on Sunday, November 9, at Arteaga's Food Center (2620 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116) from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM (or until funds run out).

How to Register

Sign-ups will begin at 11:00 AM at Arteaga's Food Center.

at Arteaga's Food Center. Registration will be first come, first served .

. Each household is eligible for one grocery voucher .

is eligible for . A QR code will be available at the market so participants can register digitally while waiting in line .

will be available at the market so participants can . At check-in, participants must show proof of active or recent SNAP benefits (such as an EBT card or SNAP eligibility letter ) and a photo ID .

(such as an or ) . The name on the ID must match the name on the SNAP document to receive a voucher.

Voucher Rules

Each voucher is valid for one household only and cannot be transferred, sold, or duplicated .

and . The name on the voucher must match the ID presented at redemption.

presented at redemption. Any attempt to sell, trade, or falsify vouchers will result in disqualification.

Vouchers have no cash value and can only be used at the event for approved grocery items.

Verification Process

To maintain fairness and ensure resources are distributed properly:

Addresses will be verified to prevent duplicate vouchers per household.

to prevent duplicate vouchers per household. Only one voucher per household will be issued.

will be issued. Organizers reserve the right to request additional proof of residence if necessary.

Additional Legal and Safety Notes

Participation is voluntary and open to the public while funds last.

and open to the public while funds last. This event is privately funded and not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency .

and . Personal information will be used only for verification and recordkeeping and will not be stored, shared, or sold .

and will . Organizers are not responsible for lost or stolen vouchers.

Media Contacts:

Shirley Truong

[email protected]

Habbas & Associates

Toni Pangelina

[email protected]

