Habitat for Humanity and the Scott Brothers celebrate culmination of 2018 Home is the Key campaign by dedicating new homes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the closing of its second annual Home is the Key campaign with a special key dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting with two families in Nashville. Habitat Humanitarians Drew and Jonathan Scott, world-renowned entrepreneurs and real estate and construction experts, helped close out the campaign with a call to support greater affordable housing in the United States.

Drew and Jonathan Scott with future Habitat homeowners Amanda and Ashlee at the front door of Amanda’s new home in Nashville today. The Scott brothers helped Amanda and Ashlee build their new homes as part of Habitat for Humanity’s national Home is the Key campaign.

"A home is everything for a family," said Drew Scott. "It's much more than just shelter and four walls. It's the place where a family creates the bonds that tie together generations and serves as the foundation that helps each one of us make our way in the world."

Featured on the TODAY Show, Home is the Key brought together sponsors, celebrities and community leaders to build homes, raise funds, and speak out about the need for affordable housing.

"We were honored to be a part of this year's Home is the Key campaign," said Jonathan Scott. "The homes we helped build in Nashville are just two of the thousands that Habitat builds across the country every year. The Home is the Key campaign allowed thousands of Americans to add their voice and support for even more affordable homes across the country."

Habitat for Humanity also joined with country music recording artists RaeLynn and Eric Paslay to help share the Home is the Key message nationwide and to celebrate the newest Habitat homeowners with special performances at the key dedication ceremony.

Over the last 40 years, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 13 million people obtain a safe, decent and affordable home in the U.S. and around the world. But a significant challenge to home ownership remains. According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans conducted by Habitat, one in four of those surveyed said the cost of housing will prevent them from continuing to live in their current neighborhoods.

Approximately 30 percent said they had to compromise on either the neighborhood they want to live in or the size or type of home they want to purchase to be able to afford a home that meets their families' needs. The survey also found that 84 percent of Americans believe there is an extreme shortage of affordable housing in the country and that the issue is critical for the government to address.

"Americans clearly recognize the strong and growing need for affordable housing," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "That recognition is important, but we can't stop there. Through the Home is the Key campaign, we're delivering tangible ways people can take action to support more affordable housing in their own communities."

There is still time to support the campaign by purchasing products from participating partners, donating directly at habitat.org or by sharing support using #HomeIsTheKey on social media. Money donated by and through campaign partners will go directly to fulfilling Habitat's mission of addressing urgent affordable housing needs. Participating sponsors include:

At Home Stores: Returning for its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, the home décor superstore will donate to Habitat $25 from every sale of a specialty patio umbrella and 100 percent of the sales of specially branded Habitat for Humanity coasters through the end of April.





Returning for its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, the home décor superstore will donate to Habitat from every sale of a specialty patio umbrella and 100 percent of the sales of specially branded Habitat for Humanity coasters through the end of April. Chico's FAS, Inc.: A cultivator of specialty retail brands, Chico's FAS, Inc. will donate a portion of sales to Habitat from products sold by its family of brands, up to $650,000 :

A cultivator of specialty retail brands, Chico's FAS, Inc. will donate a portion of sales to Habitat from products sold by its family of brands, up to : Chico's will donate $2 from every Slub tee sold in store from April 1 to May 31 , up to $450,000 .

will donate from every Slub tee sold in store from , up to .

White House Black Market will donate $5 from each Comfort Stretch Slim Ankle Pants sold from April 17 to May 31 , up to $125,000 .

will donate from each Comfort Stretch Slim Ankle Pants sold from , up to .

Soma will donate $1 from each Cool Nights Pajama separate sold from April 23 to May 31 , up to $75,000 .

Nissan: Also in its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, Nissan will donate $1 to Habitat for every time #HomeIsTheKey is shared on social media in April, up to $250,000 . Nissan and Habitat have partnered together for over a decade and have helped families all over the world build and own their home.





Also in its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, Nissan will donate to Habitat for every time #HomeIsTheKey is shared on social media in April, up to . Nissan and Habitat have partnered together for over a decade and have helped families all over the world build and own their home. O-Cedar: Marking its inaugural sponsorship, from April 1 to June 15 , the home cleaning product company will donate $1 to Habitat for every ProMist ® Max Microfiber Spray Mop sold by O-Cedar to any U.S. retails channel, up to $200,000 .





Marking its inaugural sponsorship, from , the home cleaning product company will donate to Habitat for every ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop sold by O-Cedar to any U.S. retails channel, up to . Kum & Go Convenience Stores: Customers of the family-owned convenience store chain will have the opportunity to donate to Habitat at checkout for the fifth year in a row. Kum & Go associates and customers will build a new Habitat home in their hometown of Des Moines in the month of April, mirroring the Home is the Key home builds in Nashville .





Customers of the family-owned convenience store chain will have the opportunity to donate to Habitat at checkout for the fifth year in a row. Kum & Go associates and customers will build a new Habitat home in their hometown of in the month of April, mirroring the Home is the Key home builds in . Schneider Electric: Building on its 17-year partnership with Habitat, Schneider Electric will use its social media channels to drive awareness of the campaign and encourage donations to Habitat to help more families thrive through affordable homes.

Launched in 2017, Habitat's Home is the Key campaign aims to demonstrate how a decent, affordable home creates a better life for families and individuals. The campaign recently won two PR News CSR & Nonprofit Awards and was named as a finalist for Engage for Good's Halo Awards and Ragan's PR Daily Awards.

Additional photos and video from the Home is the Key campaign and the work in Nashville are available here.

To learn how to get involved with Home is the Key, visit habitat.org/homeisthekey.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Drew and Jonathan Scott

Multi-faceted entrepreneurs, authors and twin television personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Brothers Entertainment and Scott Living. With offices in both the U.S. and Canada, Scott Brothers Entertainment produces award-winning and engaging content in all genres for TV, film and digital platforms. Scott Living, their rapidly expanding collection of home goods including indoor furniture, mattresses, décor, textiles and bedding, is available at a variety of North American retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, QVC and Lowe's. The Scott brothers are hosts of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home, among others. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 150 countries and their books, Dream Home and It Takes Two: Our Story, are New York Times and Wall Street Journal best sellers. In 2017, the brothers were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, they launched GuruHub.tv, a lifestyle destination featuring fan-driven, short-form, high-quality content. For more information about Scott Brothers Global, please visit thescottbrothers.com, sbentertainment.com or scottlivinghome.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/habitat-for-humanity-and-the-scott-brothers-celebrate-culmination-of-2018-home-is-the-key-campaign-by-dedicating-new-homes-in-nashville-300637372.html

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

Related Links

http://www.habitat.org

