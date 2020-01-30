Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco Appoints Chief Development Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margi English has been appointed Chief Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco. The highly respected affordable housing nonprofit is currently celebrating its thirtieth anniversary.

English will spearhead the organization's ambitious fundraising drive as it embarks on a major five-year homebuilding program in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. Habitat will also expand its critical home repair program which keeps low income, long-time residents and vulnerable seniors in their homes.

Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco

"There has never been a more urgent need to build affordable homes for our working families," said English. "Habitat for Humanity has an extraordinary homebuilding pedigree and is ideally placed to fulfill its ambitious construction target in the years ahead. Together with our philanthropic partners, we will make our community a place where every family can live and thrive."

Welcoming the appointment, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco CEO Maureen Sedonaen said: "Margi is a consummate fundraising professional and someone who knows the housing landscape across our region inside and out. We have a substantial pipeline of developments at all stages of the planning process and I'm delighted Margi is joining the Habitat team. Her leadership is key to raising the resources we need to strengthen communities and make homeownership affordable for working families."

Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco builds homes and extends homeownership opportunities to working families in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties. Since completing its first home in 1989 in East Palo Alto, the nonprofit has built hundreds of homes across the region – from single-family homes in Novato, to apartment complexes in Daly City, to townhomes in San Francisco.

Habitat has recently begun work on a 20-unit development in downtown Redwood City and is poised to start new building in Daly City and San Francisco in the months ahead. Its medium-term pipeline of affordable building includes developments in San Francisco (as part of the Balboa Reservoir project), Novato (on Redwood Blvd), and South San Francisco (as part of the Firehouse Live project).

