Habitat for Humanity helped more than 3 million people build or improve a place to call home during past year

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthier homes equal healthier lives, in terms of both physical and mental well-being. But the more than 1.1 billion people across the globe living in slums and other informal settlements often encounter multiple barriers in pursuit of a safe, secure home. Women, in particular, can face greater vulnerabilities in these communities due to beliefs, practices and policies that limit their access to education, economic opportunities, land rights and basic services.

In Misiones, Argentina, María and her family's home put their health at risk as they didn't have an adequate bathroom. To improve her daughter's quality of life, María partnered with Habitat for Humanity Argentina to make critical upgrades to their home. With access to training and the correct tools, she installed a full bathroom system herself.

María's story is highlighted in Habitat for Humanity International's fiscal year 2025 annual report, released today by the global housing nonprofit.

In 2025, Habitat for Humanity helped 3 million people build or improve a place to call home. An additional 20.8 million people gained the potential to improve their housing conditions through training programs and advocacy work driven by Habitat in local communities.

"This year, thanks to the unwavering dedication of homeowners, volunteers, supporters, advocates and staff, Habitat has continued to expand its reach and impact, helping families build strength, stability and hope through shelter," said Jonathan Reckford, chief executive officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "In the face of a global housing crisis, Habitat communities worked hand in hand with families to create lasting change around the world. While building and repairing homes remains Habitat's foundation, the global network continued to highlight the importance of advocacy and collaboration to our mission."

Thanks to the generous support of donors and partners, Habitat piloted new programs and improved others to meet housing needs in communities around the world.

Through Habitat Capital, Habitat helps our U.S. network's efforts to increase housing stock and offer affordable mortgages. In fiscal year 2025, Habitat Capital provided 42 loans totaling more than US$54.5 million to 41 Habitat affiliates in 23 states.

Habitat's initial MicroBuild Fund, part of our MicroBuild initiative through Habitat's Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, continued its scheduled wind-down in late FY2025, concluding the fiscal year with one open investment. To date, Habitat and our fund partners have disbursed US$230 million through the fund, helping 1.18 million individuals in 33 countries improve their housing as of June 2025.

Habitat's Home Equals campaign, a five-year global effort that aims to help 15 million residents of informal settlements access safe, adequate housing, continued in its third year. To date, the campaign has impacted 7.9 million people and has seen Habitat entities successfully advocate for 65 changes to policies and other systems that help shape the housing options in these communities

Habitat for Humanity Virginia and affiliates across the state successfully advocated for the creation of a new grant program that would work through Habitat and other organizations to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. The Legislature allocated US$5 million to assist homebuyers who might otherwise be excluded from the homebuying process, helping to reduce wealth gaps and build generational wealth.

During the past fiscal year, the U.S. Habitat network advocated for 142 successful policy efforts, helping more than 1.4 million people gain improved access to affordable homes and unlocking more than US$6.65 billion in government funds for home affordability at the local and state levels.

"Habitat's successes are rooted in the more than 820,000 volunteers who helped build, advocate and raise awareness about the global need for shelter in the past year," Reckford said. "To all of you who dedicated your time to work alongside Habitat and its families, we are incredibly grateful, and we thank you for your support."

The FY2025 annual report also provides detailed information about Habitat for Humanity International's activities and financials for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, along with the network of Habitat affiliates in all 50 states in the U.S. and national organizations and program partnerships in more than 60 countries.

In fiscal year 2025, Habitat reported US$383 million in revenue, along with an estimated US$3.1 billion in total revenue through the organization's federated network of Habitat organizations in the U.S. and around the world. The audited financial statements are published alongside the annual report at habitat.org/about/annual-reports-990s.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org

