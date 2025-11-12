Atlanta Habitat for Humanity to host the 2026 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will host the 2026 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Habitat for Humanity International announced today. The ceremonial passing of the hammer between Austin Habitat for Humanity and Atlanta Habitat took place during the closing ceremony of this year's weeklong blitz build in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 31.

"Atlanta Habitat first hosted the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project 37 years ago," said Rosalyn Merrick, president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. "Since then, we've grown into one of the city's largest and most consistent builders and investors in Atlanta's legacy neighborhoods. Hosting the 2026 Carter Work Project is an incredible honor and an opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to closing the racial wealth gap and ensuring long-term housing stability for our city's families."

In late October, Austin Habitat welcomed thousands of volunteers to build 25 homes in East Austin's Whisper Valley community, where a total of 48 Habitat homes are planned.

For 2026, Atlanta Habitat will welcome volunteers to "the city too busy to hate" to construct 24 homes in Atlanta's historic Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The return of the Carter Work Project marks a pivotal moment for both the city and Habitat—it's the first time the event has been held in Atlanta since 1988, when the Carters helped build 21 homes in the Edgewood community. Next year's project also coincides with Habitat for Humanity International's 50th anniversary, underscoring five decades of partnership and impact in communities around the world. Habitat aims to harness this moment to shine a light on the urgent issue of homeownership affordability in Georgia.

"The Carter Work Project has always been about more than building homes—it's about building hope, community and a shared vision for a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "We're thrilled to bring this transformational event back to Atlanta, where the Carters' legacy of service continues to inspire."

Since 1984, the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project has engaged more than 109,600 volunteers in 14 countries to help build or improve 4,472 homes.

Historic footage and images from prior Carter Work Projects are available at habitat.ngo/CWPphotos.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 62 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International