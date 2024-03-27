Habitat for Humanity of Butte County commits to build to Wildfire Prepared Home Plus standard

IBHS research-based designation program provides added protection to reduce a home's risk of ember ignition



PARADISE, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) today commended Habitat for Humanity of Butte County (HFHBC) – one of the primary organizations rebuilding in Paradise, CA, following the 2018 Camp Fire – for announcing it will build all future homes in the community to IBHS's Wildfire Prepared Home Plus standard.

Based on the latest wildfire research, Wildfire Prepared Home allows homeowners to demonstrate they have taken a series of actions shown to meaningfully reduce a home's wildfire risk. While the Town of Paradise adopted Wildfire Prepared Home into its ordinance for new construction in 2022, the local Habitat has committed to build to the program's Plus designation level, taking additional mitigation actions that reduce the risk of home ignition from flame and heat exposure, as well as embers.

"Building to the IBHS Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation provides additional peace of mind and safety for our Habitat homeowners," says HFHBC Executive Director Nicole Bateman. "Wildfire Prepared Home Plus helps our fellow neighbors and the Town of Paradise. We are grateful for our funding partners who support these additional building efforts."

Today's announcement was made at the home of Bradly Reinhart, who has stayed in the community with his family while working toward a new home after his apartment building was destroyed by the Camp Fire.

"Our current living conditions are challenging for our family of five," says Reinhart. "We lack a proper kitchen, relying solely on a microwave for cooking, which forces us to eat out frequently, straining our finances. While it may sound strange to some, I am most excited about having a kitchen in our new home. The ability to prepare meals and bring my children and me closer through home-cooked dishes fills me with excitement."

HFHBC plans to build as many as eight homes in Paradise this year to the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus standard.

"This is another example of a non-profit leading the way on resilient construction," says IBHS Chief Product Officer Alister Watt. "Making a home resistant to wildfire damage is not only achievable; it is also affordable."

HFHBC estimates building to the designation's Plus features adds about $3/square foot to the cost of a new home. The nonprofit partnered with The Home Depot Foundation and State Farm for grant funding to cover the incremental cost.

"The Home Depot Foundation is dedicated to supporting communities impacted by natural disasters in the immediate aftermath and in the years to come," said Sean Vissar, manager of strategic partnerships for The Home Depot Foundation. "We know that recovery takes time and we're committed to being there for the long-haul. As we help rebuild in the wake of disasters, we are putting an increased focus on fortification and mitigation efforts, ensuring that we're building communities back stronger and better prepared to withstand future disasters."

IBHS research used to develop Wildfire Prepared Home program shows homeowners can reduce the risk of ember ignition by addressing vulnerabilities in three areas of the home – the roof, exterior features including vents and the five-foot buffer around the structure. Wildfire Prepared Home Plus adds protection against radiant heat and direct flame threats.

Most American homes have a Class A roof, meeting that requirement for designation. Homes also need to have at least six inches of vertical, noncombustible clearance at the base of exterior walls and ember-resistant vents to prevent embers from entering the structure. To protect the home from wind-blown embers, a five-foot buffer around a home must be free of combustible materials – including all vegetation, groundcover and overhanging branches. Building to the program's Plus level is commonly achieved in new construction or after extensive home renovations and includes enclosing eaves and upgrading to fire-resistant windows.

Currently available in California, homeowners can review the Wildfire Prepared Home homeowner guide and take a free online assessment at www.wildfireprepared.org to see if their home meets the designation's requirements before applying and paying the $125 fee, which covers the cost of an inspection. Paradise residents are eligible to have their application fee reimbursed from a $10,000 grant IBHS provided to the Town of Paradise.

For the past two years, Paradise has been the fastest-growing community in California as the area rebuilds relatively quickly after California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire destroyed more than 18,000 structures and killed 85 people.

Since the Camp Fire, Habitat for Humanity of Butte County has rebuilt 17 homes in Paradise and expects that number to grow to 23 by the end of the year.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at ibhs.org.

About Wildfire Prepared Home

Wildfire Prepared Home is the first-ever wildfire mitigation designation program. Based on the latest wildfire research conducted by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), it offers California homeowners a path to take the system of science-based actions shown to meaningfully reduce a home's wildfire risk. Learn more at wildfireprepared.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Butte County (HFHBC):

Established in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of Butte County is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit, and one of more than 1,500 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the United States that work with local volunteers to build safe affordable homes with eligible families. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers, work 250 sweat equity hours, and purchase a home with a low-interest affordable mortgage.

HFHBC has provided a path to homeownership for over 51 families, 17 since the Camp Fire, and revitalized many Butte County neighborhoods, creating safe and vibrant communities where families can prosper, and children can thrive. The affiliate also has a ReStore located at 220 Meyers St., Chico, open Tues.-Sat. Everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, visit buttehabitat.org.

