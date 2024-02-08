IBHS's three-year strategy turns science into solutions, drives resilient choices

News provided by

Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

08 Feb, 2024, 07:45 ET

Strategy 2026 closes gaps in building science to strengthen American homes, businesses

RICHBURG, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)'s new three-year Strategy 2026: Turning Science into Solutions will expand the organization's groundbreaking research to close gaps in building science and strengthen the nation's resilience against the growing threat of severe weather and wildfire, bringing science to life and driving change.

"IBHS's Strategy 2026 is a launchpad toward a more resilient future," says Roy Wright, IBHS CEO. "As we continue to break the cycle of destruction, this three-year strategic plan pushes us to go deeper into challenges and take unexplored avenues as we bring our science to life, increasing our real-world impact." 

Using lab and field research, IBHS develops science-based solutions for property owners to prevent avoidable structural damage. Its state-of-the art facility is the only testing site in the world that allows scientists to subject full-scale one- and two-story homes and businesses to high winds, wind-driven rain, hail and wildfire to assess the vulnerability and performance of building materials. These laboratory findings, combined with real-world proof points, are the foundation of IBHS's voluntary resiliency programs, including FORTIFIED™ and Wildfire Prepared Home™.

Based on decades of research, FORTIFIED is a beyond-code construction and re-roofing method that reduces storm damage by strengthening areas of buildings typically vulnerable to high winds and heavy rain. Wildfire Prepared Home uses the latest research to provide homeowners with a system of mitigation actions to meaningfully reduce their home's risk of ignition during a wildfire. Over the next three years, IBHS will look to double FORTIFIED Home designations to 120,000 and help catastrophe modelers incorporate Wildfire Prepared Home into their work.

Expanding on its work with asphalt shingles, the new strategy calls for IBHS to develop roofing roadmaps that provide guidance about the performance of roof systems subjected to high wind, hail and wildfire over their lifetime. Other plan commitments will scale wildfire designation programs to the neighborhood level, identify cost-effective retrofits to increase the resistance of manufactured homes to high wind and develop peril-specific guidance across different commercial occupancy types, such as educational buildings, places of worship and strip malls.

Over the next three years, the nonprofit will broaden its flagship Rating the States report to inland and Western states and expand its results to other perils, including severe convective storms and wildfire. Additional priorities include providing local jurisdictions with different tiers of model ordinances and expanding its engagement with the weather broadcast community.

Strategy 2026: Turning Science into Solutions is available at ibhs.org.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)  
The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at IBHS.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

Also from this source

IBHS Winter Ready guides provide steps property owners can take now to avoid costly damage when freezing temps arrive

With winter fast approaching, now is the time for home and business owners to take action and prepare their properties for severe winter weather....

Most Western States Lack Comprehensive Wildfire Approach, Uniform Enforcement

New research shows few states and counties with the greatest wildfire risk are using sound regulatory approaches backed by consistent enforcement....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Natural Disasters

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.