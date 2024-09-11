HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF OMAHA TEAMS WITH BUILD YOUR FORTRESS TO BUILD HOMES USING BREAKTHROUGH CONSTRUCTION PROCESS

Partnership aims to provide new HyPerformance Homes & Structures to support local communities using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build Your Fortress, one of the industry leaders in Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), has announced a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha to build HyPerformance Homes & Structures for communities in need using smart SIPs technology, allowing for homes to be built with greater energy efficiency, durability and structural integrity in a far shorter time frame than conventional construction.

"We are elated to announce the formation of our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, part of a world-class organization with an extraordinary track record in helping people build homes, communities and hope throughout the world," said Build Your Fortress CEO Michelle Fox.

"We are proud that Habitat for Humanity of Omaha has recognized our innovative approach to home construction as well as our commitment to community, and we are so pleased to have the opportunity to work together. Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is dedicated to helping neighbors achieve prosperity and independence through homeownership, and those values are closely aligned with ours at Build Your Fortress, making this partnership a perfect fit."

The partnership will launch in several communities in Nebraska while Build Your Fortress develops plans to expand the program to additional states.

SIPs construction technology allows for finished framing with cutouts for plumbing and electrical within three days of launch, a far shorter and more efficient time frame compared with conventional construction methods, according to Build Your Fortress principal Dr. Travis Fox. Additionally, the robust structure of SIPs provides enhanced protection in regions susceptible to extreme weather such as high winds, compared to conventional methods.

"Traditional hammer-and-nail 2x4 construction can be time-consuming and subject to outside forces such as the availability of labor and, in some areas of the country, freezing winter conditions," said

Dr. Fox. "SIPs solves those problems while offering a wide array of advantages including excellent insulation, much faster construction and better temperature control, making it a smart investment and an ideal approach for our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha."

About Build Your Fortress

Build Your Fortress is one of the industry leaders in Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), prefabricated building materials that consist of an insulating foam core sandwiched between two structural facings. Unlike stick framing, which involves constructing the frame piece by piece on-site, SIPs come as large, ready-made panels, providing quicker and more efficient building. SIPs offer a wide array of benefits, including excellent insulation, energy efficiency, reduced labor costs, and faster construction.

About Habitat For Humanity of Omaha

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha partners with the community to help build or improve a place that people can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With the support of the community, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.

