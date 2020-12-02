HabitNu Achieves Full CDC Recognition Third Consecutive Year for Its Online Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP)

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitNu, a CDC designated first-of-its-kind umbrella organization for Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) providers, has achieved full CDC recognition for its online program for the third consecutive year. CDC's full recognition for DPP is a testament to the provider's ability to run the program according to rigorous standards implemented by the CDC and to achieve 5% or more sustained weight loss outcomes during the course of a year.

DPP is a lifestyle change program to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Without any intervention, 30-50% of people at risk or those with prediabetes may develop type 2 diabetes in five years. The CDC DPP study reports that weight loss of five percent or more of body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent and by 71 percent in adults over 65 years of age.

HabitNu has been delivering both in-person and online versions of the National Diabetes Prevention Program since 2017 for its own members and in partnership with aligned pharmacy, health systems, and community health networks across the country. The in-person/online combination program also has achieved full recognition twice in the past.

In June 2020, HabitNu received a first-of-its-kind umbrella agreement under the recent CDC guidelines. Under the umbrella agreement, HabitNu will serve as the sponsoring hub while the subsidiary organizations receive the full CDC recognition status of HabitNu, and will be able to leverage HabitNu's existing infrastructure and processes, including the HabitNu platform, digital tools, billing and claims submission services, data aggregation, and reporting capability to develop its own best practices and scale the national DPP.

"DPP, if delivered according to CDC's standards, results in sustainable weight loss and prevents the development of chronic diseases," said HabitNu's CEO, Dr. Sindhu Rajan. "HabitNu started delivering its online program in 2017. Since then we have achieved full recognition every year which speaks to our commitment to deliver DPP in its full fidelity and prevent diabetes, more important than ever in the context of Covid-19."

About HabitNu:

HabitNu is a scalable technology solution that provides a platform to administer scientifically proven programs to combat lifestyle diseases. HabitNu's lifestyle change program (DPP) is fully recognized by the CDC based on its outcomes. Learn more at HabitNu.com.

Media Contact:

Vernon Mathias

312.566.7871

[email protected]

SOURCE HabitNu