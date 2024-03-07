HabitNu Awarded $14M in CDC Funding to Fight America's Diabetes Epidemic

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitNu, the health and wellness company that connects community-based Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) providers with those in need of services, was awarded a $14M, five-year cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The objective of this award is to reduce the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and advance health equity in priority communities. Under this agreement, HabitNu will implement a nationwide administrative network that facilitates end-to-end connectivity by integrating referral organizations, DPP providers, SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) networks, and payers into a seamless collaborative for the delivery of DPP.

One of the goals of this initiative is to recruit at least 50% of participants from priority populations at risk for type 2 diabetes, with a focus on adults 18 years of age or older, those 65 years and older, African American/Blacks, Hispanic/Latinos, and those from urban and rural high-risk populations. Under this award, HabitNu will offer material and financial support to select organizations that can help grow DPP in their communities for capacity building and infrastructure development focusing on the priority populations.

While HabitNu is used by some of the largest health systems in the country, dozens of community-based organizations, health plans, pharmacies, and state and county health agencies that serve populations hardest hit by diabetes also benefit from HabitNu. With a proven track record for building strong, sustainable DPP networks in multiple states, HabitNu will leverage its existing technology platform which includes bi-directional Electronic Health Records (EHR) and SDOH platform integration, a participant engagement app, a coach portal, a billing and claims module, and robust analytics to support network stakeholders.

Type 2 diabetes affects marginalized communities disproportionately and one out of three Americans is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. To address the SDOH needs of priority populations and expand participant recruitment, HabitNu will collaborate with community-based organizations and SDOH platforms that have existing networks of health and social service providers and care navigators.

According to Dr. Sindhu Rajan, HabitNu's CEO, "HabitNu's vision is to bring long-term financial sustainability to DPP delivery by deploying integrated networks across each state. The goal of this award is to promote broader payer coverage and improve DPP delivery by connecting DPP providers with referral organizations and payers to drive financial sustainability."

HabitNu leverages behavioral economics (the science of how and why people behave the way they do) to help individuals shape healthier habits for a lifetime. HabitNu has received full recognition status from the CDC based on outcomes. We help bridge the health equity gap by identifying and addressing the SDOH challenges of communities. Learn more at HabitNu.com .

