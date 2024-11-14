HabitNu Expands Diabetes Prevention Program Network in Charleston, SC, as Part of Multi-Year CDC Agreement

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitNu, a leader in preventive health, has expanded its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) network in Charleston, SC, as part of a $12.5 million, five-year cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Awarded in June 2023, this agreement supports HabitNu's mission to create a nationwide, inclusive diabetes prevention network, bridging healthcare providers, community organizations, and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) services to advance health equity.

Recognized by the CDC to Prevent or Delay Type 2 Diabetes

HabitNu's expansion in Charleston marks a major milestone toward the company's goal of building a connected ecosystem for individuals at risk of type 2 diabetes. Since the start of the above initiative, HabitNu has launched collaborative networks in nine states and plans to reach 20 by the end of the award period. Charleston's DPP network includes local providers such as Healthy Plate Living, the Medical University of South Carolina, Summerville YMCA, Phit4Lyfe Integrative Health, Círculos de Bienestar, Wellness Five, and Lowcountry Street Grocery, with additional partnerships on the horizon.

As a CDC-recognized Umbrella Hub, HabitNu equips DPP providers with essential resources, including best practice guidance for participant recruitment, program delivery, billing, and a comprehensive suite of digital tools. These tools encompass referral management, coach support, participant engagement, data reporting, and a billing module that streamlines claims for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans.

"We're thrilled to work with Charleston's DPP providers to combat type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Sindhu Rajan, CEO of HabitNu. "Our Umbrella Hub empowers local providers to deliver high-quality, evidence-based diabetes prevention services and supports sustainable, long-term outcomes for the community."

"We are excited to partner with HabitNu in this innovative initiative," said Margaret Peck, founder of Healthy Plate Living. "Being part of the HabitNu Umbrella Hub enables us to serve our community better, expand our reach, and improve patient outcomes. HabitNu's team approach helps us build a sustainable network that can continue providing essential diabetes prevention services."

"Partnering with HabitNu has been transformative for our diabetes prevention program and our mission to build healthier, stronger communities," said Stacy Varvel, Executive Director of the Summerville YMCA. "While we've provided the DPP for several years, the HabitNu platform has enabled us to expand our reach, simplify our processes, and stay connected with participants in ways we've never imagined. With the support of HabitNu's dedicated team, we can continue to deliver high-quality, consistent care that motivates participants and strengthens their commitment to long-term health. Together, we are creating a more resilient, healthier community, one individual at a time."

About HabitNu

HabitNu delivers scalable, evidence-based programs to prevent and manage chronic conditions like prediabetes and diabetes. HabitNu's platform enables flexible DPP delivery (online, in-person, or through distance learning) and integrates SDOH services, supporting referrals to connect participants with essential resources. As a CDC-recognized Umbrella Hub, HabitNu partners with healthcare systems, employers, payers, and community-based organizations to improve health outcomes and advance health equity.

