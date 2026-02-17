HABRI and Virbac Join Forces in Support of the Human-Animal Bond

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced a new partnership with Virbac, a global animal health company, to support shared efforts that strengthen the human–animal bond and its impact on companion animal and human health. The partnership reflects the shared mission of HABRI and Virbac to advance the well-being of both people and animals through science, education and collaboration.

"At Virbac, we believe animal health plays a meaningful role in building healthier communities," said Giovanni Abruzzini, President and CEO of Virbac North America. "Through this partnership with HABRI, we are supporting research and education that deepens understanding of the human-animal bond and helps inform how veterinary medicine can contribute to improved quality of life for both animals and the people who care for them."

"Virbac's purpose—advancing animal health with those who care for animals every day so that people and animals can live better together—aligns strongly with HABRI's commitment to funding and advancing research that demonstrates the wide-ranging benefits of the human–animal bond," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI.

HABRI and Virbac will collaborate on education and outreach efforts that translate scientific research into practical insights for veterinary professionals, pet owners and the broader public to support animal health, human health and societal well-being. Scientific research has consistently demonstrated that the human–animal bond is associated with meaningful physical health benefits, including better physical function and slower declines in overall physical performance among older adults.i Pet ownership is associated with maintained gait speed, cardiorespiratory fitness and physical well-being over time.ii

Population-based studies also demonstrate that dog owners are more likely to meet recommended physical activity guidelines and engage in more frequent and sustained walking than non-owners.iii Collectively, these findings illustrate how the human–animal bond can serve as a natural and sustainable pathway to improved mobility, physical activity and overall health.

"We are excited to work with HABRI to join the insights of human-animal bond research with animal health innovations and Virbac's focus on whole-life wellness," said Abruzzini.

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health. For more information, visit vet-us.virbac.com.

About HABRI

The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human–animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, visit www.habri.org.

