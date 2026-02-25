HABRI Launches “The Real Reason for Pets,” a National Campaign Celebrating the Joys of Pet Ownership.

Brought to life through real stories, HABRI highlights the science-backed benefits of pets on human health and provides resources to encourage and support new pet owners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced the launch of The Real Reason for Pets , a national campaign that connects decades of scientific research with the everyday moments that define life with pets. At a time when Americans report record levels of stress and loneliness, HABRI is launching this campaign to remind the nation of something deeply human — pets help us live healthier, more connected lives.

"We start with research that shows the measurable mental, physical and social health benefits of the human-animal bond, and we add in the small, intangible, everyday moments that become the real reasons for welcoming pets into our lives," said Steven Feldman, President of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute. "The Real Reason for Pets campaign brings science and love together — encouraging pet owners and anyone thinking about getting a pet to find their reason."

Research shows that pets improve mental health, reduce stress, support cardiovascular health, and decrease loneliness. According to HABRI data, 87% of pet owners report mental health benefits from pet ownership, 80% say their pet makes them feel less lonely, and more than one in five say a doctor or therapist has recommended a pet for better health.

"Statistics alone don't always explain why people open their homes to pets. It's the greeting at the door, the quiet purr, the head resting on a knee after a long day, or the joyful sprint across the living room," Feldman added. "The Real Reason for Pets celebrates both the measurable and immeasurable impact of pets in our lives."

The campaign, supported by generous donations from the World Pet Association and the American Pet Products Association, launches nationally today with digital and social content and a nationwide call for pet owners to share their stories using #RealReasonForPets.

To explore the science, discover personal stories, and access pet-related resources and information that supports informed, supportive and inclusive pet ownership, visit realreasonforpets.com , and follow @realreasonforpets on Instagram to join the conversation.

To view the Real Reason PSA, see here .

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org .

