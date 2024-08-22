Hachette Book Group is proud to sponsor the inaugural Kidlit Book Festival Storytellers Conference on September 13-14 in New York City, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month

The historic event will be the largest, in-person, national gathering of Latinx writers, illustrators, editors, and literary agents for children and adult books to date

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hachette Book Group is proud to sponsor the inaugural Latinx Kidlit Book Festival (LKBF) Storytellers Conference set for September 13-14 in New York City. This event marks the beginning of Hachette Book Group's annual Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month festivities as the company celebrates the rich culture, significant contributions, and profound influence of the Hispanic and Latinx community.

"The LKBF Latinx Storytellers Conference is a groundbreaking event that highlights the rich and diverse talent within the Latinx community," said Carrie Bloxson, SVP, Culture and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Hachette Book Group. "We are thrilled to support this initiative and look forward to the incredible stories and voices that will be shared, fostering greater inclusion and representation in the literary world."

Conference attendees have the exciting opportunity to hear from a panel of bestselling, award-winning Hachette authors, featuring: Esmeralda Santiago, literary icon and author of the ground-breaking memoir When I was Puerto Rican; Jaquira Díaz, author of Ordinary Girls; and Alejandra Campoverdi, author of memoir First Gen and former aide to President Obama. The panel will be introduced by Hachette's Latinx Employee Resource Group team leads, Julie Hernandez and Jennifer Gray. Participants will also enjoy craft masterclasses, professional development sessions, and a dynamic lunch and learn session led by Hachette staff.

"Just like when we launched the Latinx KidLit Book Festival with the goal of bringing the work of Latinx creators to more readers and educators, we hope that this conference will help more Latinx writers and illustrators become successfully published storytellers," said Mayra Cuevas, who co-founded the Latinx Storytellers Conference with Alex Villasante.

Join the exclusive, two-day intensive publishing conference by registering here. All conference proceeds will benefit the Latinx KidLit Book Festival's programs.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group (HBG) is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups Basic Books Group, Grand Central Publishing Group, Hachette Audio, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, and Workman Running Press Group. We also provide custom distribution, fulfillment, and sales services to other publishing companies.

Our books and authors have received the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Caldecott Medal, Newbery Medal, Booker Prize, Nobel Peace Prize and other major honors.

We are committed to diversity in our company and our publishing programs, and to fostering a culture of inclusion for all our employees and authors. We are proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world's third-largest trade and educational publisher. Visit hachettebookgroup.com to learn more about HBG imprints.

For updated news follow HBG on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X.com, and YouTube.

SOURCE Hachette Book Group