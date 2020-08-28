Hachi Infinite M1, the First-Ever AI-Powered Interactive Touchscreen Projector, Launches on Amazon

Hachi, which is led by parent company Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd, first unveiled the device earlier this year at CES 2020, where it was met with wide acclaim and selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. Incorporating deep learning technology coupled with high-precision sensors to allow image recognition, gesture recognition and skeleton recognition, Hachi Infinite M1 offers AI-powered education, fitness, and kitchen functions that enable intuitive interactions and immersive experiences for children and adults alike in these settings. These AI integrations differentiate Hachi among competitors in the marketplace and make it the only device of its kind, as the HCI and AI functions provide an unprecedented level of advanced interaction and unique, unparalleled user experience.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, an advanced CPU with a multi-core AI Engine and a new hardware framework for projectors, Hachi Infinite M1 features built-in Android OS 9.0 and a custom UI, allowing users to enjoy third-party apps, games and entertainment with touchscreen functionality. Complete with voice control features, dual 5W speakers, an 8M camera, bi-directional microphone and wireless pairing across iOS and Android devices, it also enables large-screen video calls for home or work use and serves as a portable home cinema projector.

"We're thrilled to bring Hachi Infinite M1's industry-first capabilities into the homes of consumers," said Song Tang, VP of Technology and Lead of AIoT at Hachi. "The projector's novel interactive AI capabilities, multitouch technology and spectacular HD picture come together to create an entirely new category within the smart home market. The debut of Hachi Infinite M1 marks a significant moment for our brand and a huge leap toward our ultimate goal of bettering the everyday lives of our customers through helping them build their ideal smart living ecosystems."

Debuting as the second-generation iteration of the brand's flagship bestselling projector, Puppy Cube, Hachi Infinite M1 boasts an ultra-short throw DLP and an HD display of up to 100 inches from just half an arm's length away. Unlike projectors with basic touchscreen functionality, it is powered by a proprietary multitouch technology called AnyTouch that works on all surfaces and enables responsiveness on par with capacitive displays. In horizontal or vertical projection mode, the device generates a 23-inch interactive touchscreen similar to that of a tablet device, using computer vision that tracks and reads a user's touch to detect each tap on the surface instantly without delay.

Current users of Hachi Infinite M1 can experience its AI Education function, which features interactive games for children employing AI recognition to identify physical objects such as letters and blocks placed within the touch interface, blurring the boundaries of digital and traditional learning. Hachi's AI Fitness app, which can recognize and interpret activities, correct form and instruct within a variety of exercise regimens, will roll out in an upcoming software update in Q4 of 2020. The companion AI Kitchen experience is still in development and is expected to release early next year.

Hachi Infinite retails for $999 USD and is available for purchase with worldwide shipping on Amazon and www.hachismart.com .

About Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd

Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd is the parent company of the brands Hachi and Puppy Robot, leading providers of consumer robotics technology to help consumers build an AI-enhanced smart home ecosystem. Launched in 2016 by a team of technology industry experts, the company is on a mission to make life smarter, easier and more convenient. To learn more, visit www.hachismart.com and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook @puppycubeai.

