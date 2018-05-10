Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates International Nurses Day at the United Nations

"We are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary event that celebrates inspiring nurses who are making a difference in so many peoples' lives across the world,'' said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "At Hackensack Meridian Health, nurses are the backbone of our organization, on the front lines every day providing high-quality care for our patients.''

The celebration, scheduled for May 11 at the United Nations in New York City, brings together remarkable nurses from around the world who serve in front line roles. The theme this year is "nurses front line roles who demonstrate exemplary practice by impacting the global delivery of health care.''

"It is my honor and pleasure to work with nursing staff here in the United States and across the globe,'' said Dr. Timmapuri. "As the head of an NGO, I see firsthand what a force nurses are in global health. Nurses are the lifeblood of our health care system, delivering compassionate care to patients day in and day out.''

Dr. Timmapuri, a featured presenter at this year's event, will focus on the impact of information technology on the nursing field. "Information technology is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry. Despite the challenging landscape of nursing care, nurses across the globe are rising to meet the challenge, adopting new skillsets, while remaining true to their core mission – delivering high-quality, compassionate care to patients.''

Dr. Timmapuri's foundation, LIG Global, is a non-profit organization that conducts charitable projects around the world. It delivers humanitarian relief to people in great need by bringing together medical and non-medical volunteers, supplies and technology. If utilizes state-of-the art technology, such as point-of-care ultrasound in underserved areas with telemedicine to leverage volunteer expertise remotely. LIG works within the communities it serves, hand in hand with medical and non-medical community members and existing health systems.

"At Hackensack Meridian Health, nurses are the cornerstone of our organization, providing high-quality and compassionate care that is transforming the patient experience,'' said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

"Hackensack Meridian Health was the first health network in the nation to receive Magnet designation, the nation's highest national honor for professional nursing practice,'' Mr. Lloyd said. "Network hospitals were also the 8th, 11th & 14th in the country to achieve Magnet status.''

The 2nd Annual Celebration of International Nurses Day at the United Nations is hosted by Nurses with Global Impact Inc. and sponsored in part by RAD-AID, the LIG Global Foundation, as well as Philips.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, physician practices, more than 160 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

