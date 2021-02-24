Hackensack Meridian Health Opens Addiction Treatment Center to Expand Access to Behavioral Health Care and Innovate Treatment

"The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley arrives at a critical time for our state," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health . "We know that more people are struggling with mental health issues and addiction. In fact, it's a pandemic within the COVID-19 pandemic and we are here to help.''

The first phase of The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley, which is now open, focuses on outpatient services on the 40-acre campus. A 48-bed inpatient facility and detox services are scheduled to open in 2022 to provide a full array of behavioral health care services, to be followed by an expansion to 90 beds in Phase 2 of the project a few years later.

"Our care model focuses on the integration of traditional therapy, evidence-based practice and integrative medicine to provide a modern, comprehensive approach to individualized care," said Donald J. Parker, president of Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic and behavioral health services for the network. "The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley is proud to offer co-occurring services in addition to medicated assisted treatment under the guidance of our medical director and licensed professionals."

Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to transforming behavioral health care by expanding access to treatment, providing more coordinated care and innovating treatment. Through the network's merger with Carrier Clinic in 2019, New Jersey's first behavioral health urgent care center was opened in Neptune to give patients an option besides emergency care for behavioral health treatment.

Hackensack Meridian Health is working to dramatically improve behavioral health care because:

One in five adults experiences a mental health issue in the U.S.

An estimated 50 percent of patients today who are seen in primary care offices, urgent care settings and emergency departments have a behavioral health need.

Among those conditions, depression is the leading cause of disability in the United States among those 18 to 44 years old.

60 percent of people with mental health issues did not receive care in the prior year.

A Gallup poll published in December found that Americans' self-reported mental health is at the lowest point it has been in 20 years.

In addition to the human toll, the impact of substance abuse and mental health diagnoses dramatically drives up health care costs. Depression ranks among the costliest illnesses in the U.S. and globally. The U.S. loses nearly $200 billion annually in lost productivity due to mental illness.

"We are committed to providing high-quality and accessible behavioral health care and we do not believe people should have to leave New Jersey to receive these vital services,'' Mr. Garrett said.

Individuals can enroll in outpatient programming at The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley by calling 833-734-0171. The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley also welcomes referrals from other providers, hospitals, sober living facilities, and any other entities that would like to refer to its network of care.

"At the Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley, we understand the complexity and the pervasive nature of addiction," Parker added. "That's why we're here to support the individual seeking recovery from active substance use as well as their families. Our family programming is offered once per month, in addition to individual family sessions scheduled on an as-needed basis when clinically appropriate."

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care.

