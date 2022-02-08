Hackensack University Medical Center is the First Hospital on the East Coast to Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with THINK Surgical's Next-Generation Robot System

"This active robot delivers the type of leading-edge care we strive to provide for our patients." - Mark Sparta, CEO, HUMC Tweet this

"We are thrilled to work with Dr. Kissin and the orthopedics team at Hackensack University Medical Center," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Our active robot system helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with unrivaled accuracy. Just as important, the system incorporates an open implant library, which allows surgeons to choose the implant best suited for their patients from an array of companies."

"Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be at the forefront of robotic technology and orthopedic surgery," added Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health." The addition of this active robot delivers the type of leading-edge care we strive to provide for our patients."

The TSolution One® Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare the patient's unique joint replacement in a virtual environment plan leveraging a choice of implant options. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan delivering precise placement of implants.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available, active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The first generation TSolution One Total Knee Application received FDA 510(k) clearance in October 2019. Recently, the second-generation system received FDA clearance and is commercially available in the United States. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

About Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 771-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey. Founded in 1888 as Bergen County's first hospital, it was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence. The academic flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center ranked #1 in New Jersey and #7 in the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll, making it the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children's hospital rankings. Hackensack University Medical Center is also rated as High Performing in 14 specialties procedures and conditions, and sets the standard for all New Jersey hospitals in several specialties. The campus is home to facilities such as John Theurer Cancer Center, the #1 hospital for cancer care in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll; the Heart & Vascular Hospital, and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, recognized as being in the top 1% of children's hospitals in the nation and #1 children's hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll. Hackensack University Medical Center's comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development.

*Dr. Kissin is a paid consultant of THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, TSolution One, TPLAN and TCAT are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2022 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

