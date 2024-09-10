THINK Surgical Announces First Use of Its TMINI Miniature Robotic System with New Features

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the successful completion of the first total knee arthroplasty procedure utilizing its new TMINI® Miniature Robotic System version 1.1 following recent FDA 510(k) clearance.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System

The TMINI System version 1.1 features the TMINI PRO™ workflow which empowers surgeon choice throughout the procedure by enabling Positional Refinement and Optimization (PRO) of the implant tailored to the patient's needs. The robotic total knee surgery was performed by Dr. Alexander Sah, Co-Director of the Institute of Joint Restoration, an orthopedic surgeon at the Washington Outpatient Surgery Center located in Fremont, CA.

"This first surgery with the TMINI System 1.1 shows that we are continuing to provide cutting edge solutions at our ASC." said Dr. Sah. "The added ability to objectively assess soft-tissue balance and make adjustments intraoperatively, combined with the small form factor, makes it the ideal option for robotics in the outpatient setting."

"We are thrilled to work with an institution and surgeon as motivated as the Washington Outpatient Surgery Center and Dr. Sah," said Stuart Simpson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical. "This milestone is another testament to the differentiated design, business model, and market fit of the TMINI System for all institutions, especially for ASC accessibility, and adds further validation to our commercial strategy of becoming the market leader in outpatient robotic total knees."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical, TMINI and TMINI PRO are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Dr. Alexander Sah works with THINK Surgical, Inc. as a consultant and as its medical director.

