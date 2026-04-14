HackerEarth Launches OnScreen: The Always-On AI Interview Tool That Never Misses a Candidate

New AI-powered interview tool eliminates scheduling friction with lifelike AI avatars, always-on availability, and KYC-grade candidate verification

BENGALURU, India and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerEarth, the skills evaluation platform powering technical hiring at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and 500+ global enterprises, today launched HackerEarth OnScreen, an AI-powered interview tool that conducts rigorous, structured technical interviews around the clock using lifelike avatars with built-in identity verification and proctoring.

Technical hiring depends on interviewers who are bound by time zones, deadlines, and weekends. When a strong developer applies on a Thursday evening or is weighing a competing offer over the weekend, most companies can't respond fast enough. The result is losing a top candidate to scheduling friction, not to better competitors.

OnScreen eliminates that gap. A candidate who applies at 11 PM on a Sunday gets a full technical interview before Monday morning. Powered by lifelike AI avatars, the experience is built around genuine two-way conversation, not a chatbot filling out a scorecard.

One enterprise customer used OnScreen to screen more than 2,000 candidates in a single weekend with complete consistency and zero interviewer bias.

"Recruiters are under pressure more than ever. The volume of applicants has surged, AI-generated resumes have made initial screening harder, and the risk of missing the right candidate keeps climbing," said Vikas Aditya, CEO of HackerEarth. "OnScreen was built so that no qualified candidate is overlooked because nobody was available to interview them.

The product combines three capabilities that no single product has offered before:

In-Depth Interviewing . OnScreen conducts dynamic, role-calibrated technical conversations that probe depth of knowledge, adapt to candidate responses, and evaluate reasoning, not just recall. Every interview follows a deterministic framework, ensuring consistent and comparable evaluations across all candidates.

OnScreen conducts dynamic, role-calibrated technical conversations that probe depth of knowledge, adapt to candidate responses, and evaluate reasoning, not just recall. Every interview follows a deterministic framework, ensuring consistent and comparable evaluations across all candidates. Integrated Proctoring. Enterprise-grade proctoring is built directly into the interview flow, enabling teams to monitor for irregularities and maintain process integrity without adding friction for legitimate candidates.

Enterprise-grade proctoring is built directly into the interview flow, enabling teams to monitor for irregularities and maintain process integrity without adding friction for legitimate candidates. KYC Candidate Verification. OnScreen introduces KYC-grade identity verification to technical interviewing, confirming that the person being evaluated is who they claim to be, protecting hiring teams from proxy candidates and misrepresentation before an offer is extended.

"Before OnScreen, we had no reliable way to measure candidate quality, especially with the rise of AI-generated CVs. Now, screening is far more objective, and we can clearly identify and eliminate irrelevant profiles with valid reasons. We have seen a significant improvement in the quality of our shortlists while also reducing the time to hire. Roles that previously took much longer are now being closed within three to four weeks. It has also helped us identify genuinely interested candidates, since only serious applicants complete the process," said Pawan Kuldip, Head of Human Resources, Discover Dollar Inc.

OnScreen integrates directly into HackerEarth's existing platform alongside Hiring Challenges, Technical Assessments, and FaceCode. It extends interviewing capacity without adding headcount and delivers structured evaluation data that accelerates downstream hiring decisions.

For engineers, it means fewer hours on screening interviews. For recruiters, pipeline move faster. For candidates, the experience is consistent and skills-first, regardless of when they apply.

HackerEarth OnScreen is now available for enterprise customers. Organizations interested in piloting OnScreen can request access at hackerearth.com/ai/onscreen

About HackerEarth

HackerEarth is a skills intelligence platform that helps companies identify, evaluate, and hire top engineering talent. Trusted by global enterprises, HackerEarth powers a community of over 10 million developers and leverages insights from 150 million+ assessments to evaluate candidates across 1,000+ skills and 40+ programming languages. The platform combines automated screening, structured interviews, and rubric-based skill evaluations to deliver faster hiring, deeper workforce intelligence, and meaningful talent engagement. Its evaluation framework—built to measure real human capability—also serves as a powerful benchmark for AI model performance, making HackerEarth a trusted partner for AI training and evaluation.

Learn more at hackerearth.com.

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SOURCE HackerEarth