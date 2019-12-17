HackerRank Acquires Mimir to Help Student Developers Learn, Improve and Assess Their Skills from Coursework to Career

HackerRank and Mimir were both founded on the belief that skills matter more than pedigree, and share the mission to increase the number of skilled developers in the world. Together, the two companies will provide computer science classrooms with the most comprehensive developer assessment platform on the market, allowing students to better prepare for real-world programming and universities to more accurately evaluate student progress.

Today, there are nearly 500,000 open developer jobs in the United States, and computer science degrees are more popular than ever . But the most prestigious or popular degrees don't always produce the most employable graduates. HackerRank's University Rankings found that the most sought-after candidates were those that had graduated from programs that emphasize practical application of technical skills, proving that learning by doing is critical to success in the workplace. HackerRank understands what skills companies are looking for from students, and Mimir knows how to make students become better developers. The combined force will help developers learn, improve and assess their skills from coursework to career, benefiting everyone.

"Our mission is to connect every developer to the right job. To do that effectively, we must equip all developers with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace," said Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank. "Acquiring Mimir allows us to reach developers far earlier in their education while supporting their professors, ensuring they receive the training they need to be successful in their careers."

"Mimir has made a name for itself by becoming a secret weapon for computer science programs – Mimir equips them with the tools to make a real difference in the education of developers," said Prahasith Veluvolu, co-founder and CEO of Mimir. "HackerRank is the leader in developer skills assessment and a natural evolution of our mission, allowing our customers to scale their programs while simultaneously giving students an unmatched classroom experience to prepare them for the careers of tomorrow."

"Mimir has saved our department thousands of grading hours, enabled real-time feedback to students on their assignments, and allowed our instructors to write more creative and engaging assignments," said Joshua Nahum, Teaching Specialist, Department of Computer Science and Engineering. "I've used the HackerRank For School product to enable multi-language assignments in my CS assignments for courses as diverse as Introduction to Programming to Database Systems. I eventually transitioned to Mimir because of the customizability and support they offered to CS specific needs. So I'm extremely excited that HackerRank and Mimir are joining together to enable even better CS assignment tools for educators."

"My students used to run into all sorts of trouble - IDE installation, version control issues, questions on assignments. Mimir fixed all of that. And it gets better all the time. They really listen to the educators and the students to refine their product," said Dave Ghidiu, Assistant Professor of Computing Sciences, Finger Lakes Community College. "I'm stoked about the merger with HackerRank. I have students that are just embarking on their career and I have students that are reskilling for a new career; HackerRank and Mimir are the perfect recipe for the college-workforce pipeline."

