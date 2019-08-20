HackerRank Adds New Features to CodePair to Make Technical Interviewing More Efficient and Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Technical hiring platform HackerRank today announced the addition of new features of its CodePair solution, the industry standard for conducting live technical interviews. CodePair is the only enterprise-level solution available for this purpose, allowing organizations to run effective coding interviews any time, anywhere, in an interactive, real-world coding environment. The new features will help CodePair customers like Atlassian and Booking.com conduct even more effective interviews, improving the candidate experience without placing any additional burden on the interviewer.

Today, most companies conduct technical interviews using a combination of whiteboards, collaboration documents, and video conferencing, while others piece together ad-hoc tools that present compliance issues, security risks, and standardization problems. Because none of these tools were designed specifically for technical interviews, they often prevent candidates from showcasing their skills – and hiring managers from properly assessing those skills – as they would in a real coding environment. The current solutions ultimately result in time wasted interviewing candidates that are not the best fit for the company.

CodePair offers companies a pair programming platform that allows hiring teams to conduct better remote or onsite technical interviews, better assess candidates' skills, and therefore improve the conversion rate from interview to job offer. With enterprise capabilities such as integrations to applicant tracking systems, approval workflows, and secure access controls, CodePair also allows companies to easily standardize the interview process across an organization.

The new features include:

Integration of the CodeScreen and CodePair solutions enables teams to create a connected interview experience from initial screening to technical interview stages. Interviewers can now import questions and code submitted by candidates in a CodeScreen test into a live pair programming session. This allows the interviewer to review the code in real time to better evaluate candidates' problem solving approach. The interviewer can also adjust the complexity of the original challenge to evaluate candidates' ability to adapt, collaborate, and problem solve.

REPL (read-eval-print-loop) support . Inspired by feedback from developers on the HackerRank platform, REPL support for CodePair will empower candidates and interviewers to easily evaluate the correctness of a block of code by executing them separately. This also allows candidates to code, problem solve, and troubleshoot efficiently.

A redesigned user interface, simplifying navigation and providing a more developer-friendly environment with developer-friendly tools. The new interface doesn't demand any familiarity with an IDE environment — candidates can just jump in and start coding.

"In today's tight labor market, there is a massive opportunity for companies to improve the recruiting process for their hiring managers and potential candidates. Many companies haven't changed the way they hire software developers in years," said Vivek Ravisankar, HackerRank co-founder and CEO. "CodePair helps enterprises make better insight-driven hiring decisions based on skill, while at the same time improving the candidate experience."

HackerRank's new CodePair features are available to all customers immediately. For more information, or to request a demo, please visit https://www.hackerrank.com/products/codepair.

About HackerRank

HackerRank is a technical hiring platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 1,500 customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical talent from around the world. Close to 6 million developers (over 20 percent of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding. Every eight seconds, someone around the world completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com.

