HackerRank Announces Industry's First End-To-End Hiring Platform to be Unveiled October 6

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank, the developer skills company, today announced the upcoming release of the industry's first end-to-end hiring solution, the HackerRank Developer Skills Platform . HackerRank will unveil the platform at the annual HackerRank.main() event, which will be held virtually on October 6 with more than 2000 attendees expected to participate.

HackerRank also announced the hire of its first Chief I/O Psychologist, Dr. Fred Rafilson . Dr. Rafilson will apply the latest scientific and testing innovations to help customers create standardized tech hiring processes that accurately measure the skill sets developers need to be successful across technical roles.

"We're thrilled to bring the only industry-vetted, end-to-end developer hiring platform to market," said Vivek Ravisankar, Co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "The Developer Skills Platform, coupled with the contributions stemming from Dr. Rafilson's established national expertise in industrial/organizational psychology, further validates our commitment to provide the market with all the tools necessary to build high-quality, diverse teams that will fuel their innovation."

Historically, hiring developers has revolved around resume review, simplified coding assessments and unstructured technical interviews. Even under the best circumstances, those superficial evaluations can create significant organizational challenges when it comes to aligning stakeholders. False positives and false negatives on assessments, unwieldy processes, compliance issues and large time investments make tech hiring slow and inaccurate. A delay in finding the right developers means delays in shipping new products and innovations.

Built on a decade of learnings across thousands of global companies and 11 million developers, the HackerRank Developer Skills Platform addresses these challenges. It is the first end-to-end, remote-enabled hiring platform designed to provide a seamless experience for technical hiring teams. It is designed around the four core phases of the hiring process:

Plan: Define the skills required for the role that you are filling from the industry-standard skills directory detailing proficiency levels for 15 in-demand technical roles mapped to more than 75 skills. Work with HackerRank engagement experts to clearly define a standard process to assess the necessary skills across each phase of the screen and interview process.

Define the skills required for the role that you are filling from the industry-standard skills directory detailing proficiency levels for 15 in-demand technical roles mapped to more than 75 skills. Work with HackerRank engagement experts to clearly define a standard process to assess the necessary skills across each phase of the screen and interview process. Screen: Accelerate resume review and enable high-quality candidates to showcase their coding skills with assessments and real-world projects before the interview.

Accelerate resume review and enable high-quality candidates to showcase their coding skills with assessments and real-world projects before the interview. Interview: Conduct real-time, real-world technical interviews from anywhere.

Conduct real-time, real-world technical interviews from anywhere. Rank: Identify the best candidates based on assessing the right skills, not pedigree.

"Never has assessing and selecting developers with the right skills been so critical to our economy, and HackerRank is at the forefront of this field," said Dr. Fred Rafilson, Chief I/O Psychologist at HackerRank. "I'm excited to join this innovative team and look forward to ensuring our customers can not only identify the best technical candidates, but that their hiring programs are valid, fair and comply with Federal EEOC and OFCCP requirements."

Over the next several weeks, the details of the Developer Skills Platform will be revealed one phase at a time. The full platform will be unveiled on October 6 at the annual HackerRank.main() virtual event.

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 11 million developers (30% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding skills. Every eight seconds, a developer completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

