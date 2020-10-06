HackerRank Launches Rank, Rounding out the Industry's First End-To-End Platform for Tech Hiring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today launched the latest component of the new HackerRank Developer Skills Platform , making it the industry's first platform that encompasses every step of the hiring process. The Developer Skills Platform allows companies to plan, screen, interview and rank candidates from anywhere in the world in a single unified platform. The fourth pillar, Rank, allows companies to benchmark candidates against millions of developers so hiring managers can feel more confident when hiring remote technical talent.

Rank was unveiled at the annual HackerRank.main() virtual event. Leaders from ServiceNow, Salesforce, UBS and MathWorks took part in the virtual event, which drew more than 5,000 attendees and included participants from more than 40 industries. This is the largest HackerRank.main() event that the company has ever hosted.

"The launch of the Developer Skills Platform is the culmination of a decade's worth of experience. We started out as an assessment platform and as we've grown, we've continually iterated on our product to meet the needs of our 2,000+ customers," said Vivek Ravisankar, Co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "With remote work suddenly turning the entire global tech talent pool into potential hires, companies now more than ever need a standardized way to evaluate and hire 'cream of the crop' developers with specific skills. An end-to-end approach is the only way to make that scalable."

In a fully remote world, an end-to-end platform improves and simplifies the hiring process for everyone involved. By fostering a world-class candidate experience while ensuring the hiring process is standardized, fair and compliant, the Developer Skills Platform provides peace of mind for hiring managers and for candidates. Remote work is the future of innovation for many companies. Embracing a unified solution for remote technical hiring will allow organizations to scale quickly and innovate faster while tapping into a more diverse talent pool.

Built on a decade of learnings across thousands of global companies and over 11 million developers, the HackerRank Developer Skills Platform is the first end-to-end, remote-enabled hiring platform designed to provide a seamless experience for technical hiring teams. It is designed around the four core phases of the hiring process:

Plan: Define the skills required for the role that you are filling from the industry-standard skills directory detailing proficiency levels for 15 in-demand technical roles mapped to more than 75 skills. Work with HackerRank engagement experts to clearly define a standard process to assess the necessary skills across each phase of the screen and interview process.

Define the skills required for the role that you are filling from the industry-standard skills directory detailing proficiency levels for 15 in-demand technical roles mapped to more than 75 skills. Work with HackerRank engagement experts to clearly define a standard process to assess the necessary skills across each phase of the screen and interview process. Screen: Accelerate resume review and enable high-quality candidates to showcase their coding skills with assessments and real-world projects before the interview.

Accelerate resume review and enable high-quality candidates to showcase their coding skills with assessments and real-world projects before the interview. Interview: Conduct real-time, real-world technical interviews from anywhere.

Conduct real-time, real-world technical interviews from anywhere. Rank: Identify the best candidates based on assessing the right skills, not pedigree. Compare skills to other candidates for the position, as well as millions of developers worldwide. Continuously improve interviewers by comparing evaluations. Standardized process and scoring to ensure a fair evaluation.

The Developer Skills Platform is now available to all HackerRank customers.

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 11 million developers (30% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding skills. Every eight seconds, a developer completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

Media Contact

Julia Kelson

Mission North for HackerRank

[email protected]

SOURCE HackerRank