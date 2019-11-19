HackerRank Names Jennifer Stagnaro as Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank, the leader in technical skill assessments, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Stagnaro as its Chief Marketing Officer. Stagnaro is a proven leader in marketing and business strategy, bringing years of both software engineering and marketing experience at a wide range of innovative tech companies including SugarCRM, Audience and Red Brick Systems. She will lead HackerRank's product marketing, branding and global demand generation efforts, reporting directly to co-founder and CEO Vivek Ravisankar.

"Companies in every industry need to hire skilled technical talent, and we're seeing major enterprise demand for HackerRank's skill assessments and platform," said Ravisankar. "As this momentum continues and we shift into a new phase of growth, we need a leader who can help companies of all sizes understand the value of hiring technical talent based on skills, not pedigree. Jennifer's engineering background and marketing prowess will be critical in our efforts to spread this message and remain the standard-bearer for technical talent evaluation."

Stagnaro joins HackerRank's leadership team at a critical juncture for the company, as they continue to expand their global enterprise customer base, developer community and executive ranks, following the hires of Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Sethuraman and Chief Revenue Officer Juan Herrera this year. More than a quarter of the Fortune 100 now uses HackerRank's skills-based hiring platform to find and assess the best technical talent from around the world, and Stagnaro's experience growing brands across industries will help the company operationalize their enterprise marketing strategy. HackerRank recently formalized a partnership with LinkedIn Talent Hub and launched an integration with Workable , one of the world's most widely used recruiting and ATS systems.

"Businesses of all sizes and industries grapple with the existential challenge that is hiring qualified technical talent. HackerRank has built a platform that solves many of the biggest pitfalls enterprises face in their hiring journeys, from providing a stellar candidate experience to offering assessments that are directly tailored to a given role," said Stagnaro. "In addition, HackerRank's mission is personal – I'm an engineer by training, and throughout my career in tech I've often been the only female in the boardroom. I'm thrilled to be part of a powerful shift in the way our industry finds and hires talent. It's an exciting time to join the company and share this story with our customers, developer community and the world."

Stagnaro previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at SugarCRM. She has also served as Executive Director of The Meth Project and led marketing at Audience, Tymphany, Red Brick Systems and Immersion Corporation.

HackerRank is a technical hiring platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical talent from around the world. Over 7 million developers (over 25 percent of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding. Every eight seconds, someone around the world completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com.

