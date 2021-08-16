HackerRank Reaches 100% Annual Bookings Growth As Companies Rush to Hire Tech Talent Around The World

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced record company momentum with 100% growth in bookings and a 123% increase in gross customer retention over the past year. The number of developers using the company's platform to practice their skills and interview for jobs grew to 15 million, which is approximately 40% of the world's developer population.

A massive surge in demand for tech talent and the worldwide shift to remote work and interviewing during COVID-19 drove this significant acceleration for HackerRank, along with a widespread adoption of technical assessments across industries. Since the beginning of 2021, on average, two developers take a HackerRank assessment every second. As the global economy goes digital, companies across industries – including financial services, technology, retail, travel and more – are turning to HackerRank to find and hire skilled technical talent all over the world.

Since Q2 2020, HackerRank has:

Expanded its customer base by 25% to 2,500 global companies. To ensure exceptional customer experiences, HackerRank brought on former Beamery and Namely executive Debra Squyres as its Chief Customer Officer.

as its Chief Customer Officer. Grew tech sector business by 53%. As investments in the tech sector grow rapidly for businesses around the globe, the adoption of skills-based assessments has equally surged as organizations face dramatic, growing need for top tech talent.

Increased gross customer retention by 123%. Companies including Twilio, Cognizant and Macquarie rely on HackerRank to recruit the best tech talent for their teams in the new remote world.

Experienced a 126% global increase in remote interviews conducted on its platform, by delivering continuous enhancements to make remote interviews more consistent , efficient and reflective of the best parts of in-person interviews.

, and reflective of the of in-person interviews. Expanded the HackerRank Skills Directory to include more than 2500 assessments. Companies can now assess skills for 22 in-demand developer roles and 88 corresponding skills.

HackerRank is poised for continued growth: companies are embracing remote interviews as a permanent practice, and nearly half of the global workforce is expected to work from home part time by 2022. Moreover, demand for tech talent continues to increase and more than 40% of workers are considering changing jobs this year. To stay competitive, companies need a way to identify, screen, interview and hire top tech talent quickly while maintaining exceptional candidate experiences.

"Companies around the world are desperate for tech talent, but the shift to remote work has made competition for that talent more intense than ever," said Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank. "HackerRank bridges that gap, connecting skilled developers around the world with the companies where they can put those skills to work. Our hiring platform has become mission critical to innovative organizations shaping our future."

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,500 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 15 million developers (approximately 40% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and showcase their coding skills. Every second, two developers complete a HackerRank assessment, or 4.7 million each month. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

