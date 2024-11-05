HackIndia 2024 Transforming Web3 & AI Education for Indian Students, Sets Ambitious Goal to Empower 25,000 in 2025

Nov 05, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HackIndia 2024, India's largest Web3 hackathon organized by CSharpCorner, achieved record-breaking impact in Web3 and AI education for Indian students. Drawing thousands of participants nationwide, HackIndia 2024 challenged students to solve real-world problems using cutting-edge Web3 and AI technologies while competing for a $150,000 prize pool. The event featured nine "Regional Spark" hackathons, and culminated in a 36-hour "Ignite Finals" hackathon in Delhi on October 17-18.

HackIndia partners provided extensive student support through dedicated videos, tutorials, and both in-person and online mentorship. They also contributed as judges and speakers and offered API and cloud credits to equip students with essential resources for a successful Web3 hackathon experience.

HackIndia 2024 Highlights

  • Student Participation: 9,251 students across 50+ universities.

  • LinkedIn Reach: 1,050,125 organic impressions.

  • Key Technology Partners & Speakers: Nvidia, Alchemy, Akash, Rair Protocol, Sharp Economy, Solana U, Algorand, Vottun, Lotus, Ample  and more.

  • Winning Teams:
    • Winner: Redefining Green Credits with Blockchain Technology by SuperSquad – An Ethereum-based Green Credit Marketplace.

    • 1st Runner-up: VegaBattle by StrawHat Fleet- A gamified competitive coding platform.

    • 2nd Runner-up: TaskBounty by Postmen- user-testing platform leveraging cryptocurrency integration.

Integration of Sharp Economy in HackIndia 2024

The Sharp Economy significantly enhanced HackIndia 2024 by incorporating its "Learn2Earn" and "Spend2Grow" model, powered by Sharp Tokens (SHARP), to support student learning and engagement. Through Learn2Earn, students earn SHARP tokens by completing educational activities like online courses, sharing code, and answering questions, making learning interactive and rewarding. With Spend2Grow, these tokens can be reinvested in resources such as eBooks, certifications, and mentor access, fostering continuous learning. This seamless integration of SHARP gamifies learning by creating a dynamic ecosystem for HackIndia participants.

Expanding Web3 and AI Education in India: HackIndia 2025

Building on HackIndia 2024's success, HackIndia 2025 will expand its reach to 25,000 students across 100+ Indian universities. With 10 "Regional Spark" events from March to July, hosted by tier-1 universities, HackIndia 2025 will offer pre-event and onsite mentorship, resources, and immersive 48-hour hackathons to empower Web3 and AI student development.

HackIndia showcases CSharpCorner's dedication to empowering students with hands-on experience, building the next generation for emerging tech in India's booming economy. This series offers thousands of students a platform to dive into cutting-edge Web3 and AI, fueling India's expanding role in the global tech movement.

SOURCE CSharp Inc

