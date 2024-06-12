HACR President and CEO, Cid Wilson, Embarks on Historic Walk from Capitol Hill to Wall Street to Highlight Diversity Gaps in Corporate America

Wilson, 54, will travel on foot over four weeks, making his way past iconic landmarks including the U.S. White House, and through significant cities such as Baltimore, MD; Wilmington, DE; Philadelphia, PA; Trenton, NJ; Princeton, NJ; and New Brunswick, NJ. This journey is more than just a physical feat; it is a powerful statement aimed at drawing attention to the need for comprehensive diversity and inclusion across all levels of corporate structure—executive positions, C-suite roles, corporate boards, supplier procurement, and philanthropic giving.

"Despite progress over the years, Corporate America still has a long way to go in terms of achieving true diversity, representation, and inclusion," said Wilson. "This walk symbolizes the journey we must all undertake to bridge these gaps. Each step I take is a call to action for companies to commit to meaningful change and equity in the workplace. 2024 is not a time to slow down, or back down, and it's certainly not a time to turn around. It's a time to double down on diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Wilson makes the announcement today before a live audience of Hispanic corporate executives in Atlanta on the final day of the 2024 HACR Executive Programs, a two-and-a-half-day leadership advancement conference for senior and executive corporate leaders seeking to maximize their impact at the highest levels of Corporate America.

HACR anticipates that Wilson will be joined at various points of his journey by representatives from allied organizations and potentially by allies from within some of Corporate America's largest companies. This collaborative effort underscores the shared responsibility in addressing and overcoming the challenges of inclusion and equity.

Each day of Wilson's journey will focus on a specific area of challenge, highlighting the multifaceted nature of diversity and inclusion. The journey will culminate in New York City's financial district, Wall Street, a symbol of Corporate America. This ending point is highly symbolic, representing the epicenter of corporate influence and power, and underscoring the message that diversity and inclusion must be prioritized at the highest levels of decision-making.

Wilson's walk is set to inspire conversations and actions around the systemic changes needed to foster an inclusive and equitable corporate environment. By walking from Capitol Hill to Wall Street, Wilson highlights the geographical span of his journey and the breadth of the issues at hand, from policy-making centers to financial powerhouses.

HACR invites corporate leaders, policymakers, media, and the public to follow Wilson's journey and engage in this critical dialogue. Regular updates and highlights of each leg of the trip will be shared on HACR's social media channels.

About HACR





Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through their corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

HACR is one of four leadership organizations that make up the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD) which include Catalyst, The Executive Leadership Council, and Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics (LEAP). Diversified Search serves as an advisory member. These groups share a goal of advancing the inclusion of women and people of color on corporate boards.

SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)