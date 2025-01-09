The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Launches 2025 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ Survey to Drive Hispanic Inclusion in Corporate America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Corporate Inclusion Index™ (CII) survey for 2025. The survey will remain open until March 5, 2025.

A flagship initiative, the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ provides corporate leaders with a strategic framework to assess Hispanic inclusion across four key pillars: Employment, Procurement, Governance, and Philanthropy. Participation in the survey is free, with results rigorously analyzed and published in October during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Top-performing companies will be recognized with the prestigious HACR 5-Stars Award, presented during the 33rd Annual HACR Symposium: The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™, October 13-15 in New York City. These awards honor outstanding efforts in economic reciprocity through equitable corporate practices that align with HACR's mission of achieving full Hispanic inclusion in Corporate America.

"The HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ is an indispensable resource for visionary leaders committed to understanding, including, and serving the rapidly growing Hispanic community," said Dr. Gabriela Martinez-Stevenson, HACR Research Specialist.

HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson added, "As U.S. demographics evolve, embracing Hispanic inclusion is no longer optional; it is essential. The CII offers companies a clear path to move beyond good intentions and toward measurable, impactful change."

The 2025 survey provides returning participants with insights into their progress, while new participants gain a critical baseline to guide their Hispanic inclusion strategies.

Since its inception in 2009, the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ has been a trusted resource, fostering accountability and transparency in Hispanic inclusion practices. The 2024 report, published during a critical moment of renewed scrutiny on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, showcased corporate practices in a rapidly shifting landscape.

To learn more about the 2025 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ or to participate, contact [email protected] or visit www.hacr.org/cii.

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 13 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)