Haddy scales AI-enabled adaptive microfactories with Siemens Xcelerator

Additive manufacturing innovator scales local production while keeping materials in use through a circular additive manufacturing model

Design and manufacturing digital thread helps Haddy produce large-format parts consistently across microfactories

Software-defined manufacturing supports repeatable robotic additive production as Haddy expands its distributed model

DETROIT, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced that Haddy, a U.S.-based additive manufacturing company, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform, to scale local additive manufacturing using circular materials across industries including furniture, marine and defense.



Founded around the idea that additive manufacturing can support both local production and circular material use, Haddy produces large-format components using robotic additive manufacturing processes and recyclable and biodegradable materials designed to stay in use. Products are made to be taken back at end of life, reprocessed into feedstock and returned to production, helping to reduce waste and keep materials out of landfill. Materials are sourced domestically in the U.S. to help reduce transportation-related emissions while supporting local supply chains.

Haddy has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform, to scale local additive manufacturing using circular materials across industries including furniture, marine and defense (Image credit: Haddy) Haddy uses Siemens Xcelerator to connect product design, manufacturing planning and automation through a consistent digital thread (Image credit: Haddy)

"Our goal is to keep materials in use and production close to where products are needed," said Jay Rodgers, chief executive officer, Haddy. "Adopting Siemens Xcelerator helps us connect design, automation and manufacturing in a way that supports circularity, local sourcing and rapid iteration while using data and AI to continuously improve how our microfactories operate."

Haddy delivers this model through a network of digitally standardized, AI-enabled microfactories. By producing closer to where products are needed and relying on data and software to maintain consistency across sites, the company aims to reduce supply-chain complexity while supporting more resilient, low-waste production.



To support this approach, Haddy uses Siemens Xcelerator to connect product design, manufacturing planning and automation through a consistent digital thread. Siemens' Designcenter™ software is used to design large-format parts produced through additive manufacturing and prepare those designs for robotic production. Teamcenter® software manages product data and configuration across sites, while SINUMERIK, Siemens' CNC control platform primarily for machine tools, is used to provide high-precision motion control and execution on the shop floor, including the integration of industrial robots. In Haddy's microfactories, SINUMERIK orchestrates robotic additive manufacturing systems, combining CNC-based path control with industrial robot kinematics, including CEAD's large-format robotic extrusion platforms.



As part of this adoption, Haddy is expanding its use of Siemens' software, as the company scales its distributed production model. It has adopted Simcenter™ Optistruct® software to assist with product optimization and validation of its large-scale products. Alongside this, Haddy is leveraging NX™ X Manufacturing, a cloud‑enabled manufacturing solution, to define build strategies, support NC programming, simulation and execution of complex large‑format robotic additive manufacturing processes. Haddy also uses of subtractive CNC machining as part of its production process using the same toolset providing advanced computer aided machining (CAM) part programming, simulation and verification capabilities.

NX X Manufacturing allows Haddy to produce parts from the size of a shoe box to an entire boat with precision and quality, while inherent cloud accessibility means Haddy can meet the needs of its rapidly expanding business with low IT overhead while using value-based licensing tokens to expand production with additional software capabilities.

"Haddy is showing how manufacturers can rethink production by combining the power of the AI-enabled digital twin and local manufacturing with circular material strategies," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By building a digitally connected, software‑defined manufacturing model, Haddy is creating a scalable approach that helps maintain consistency across sites while supporting more resilient and sustainable production. This same approach can help other manufacturers adapt faster, reduce waste and bring production closer to where products are needed."

Haddy will also share its perspective on scaling large‑format additive manufacturing and digitally enabled microfactories at Realize LIVE Americas today in Detroit, where Jay Rodgers, CEO, Haddy, is delivering a keynote focused on the future of sustainable, AI‑enabled manufacturing.

To learn more about how Siemens Xcelerator helps innovators and pioneers to build the future, visit https://www.siemens.com/en-us/company/digital-transformation/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

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SOURCE Siemens Industry Software