Siemens and Xometry partner to bring expanded AI-native supply chain intelligence to Siemens Xcelerator

The strategic partnership allows Siemens to offer a differentiated price-aware natively integrated design solution with system owned capabilities that embed intelligence to create a design-to-source digital thread

Siemens to extend its design-to-source intelligence capabilities beyond electronics to standard and custom mechanical parts

The partnership is accompanied by a minority investment into Xometry of approximately $50 million

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens has entered into a strategic partnership with Xometry, the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing. The partnership will allow Siemens to embed proprietary manufacturability, pricing, sourcing and lifecycle intelligence directly into the design digital thread, natively within Siemens Xcelerator.

Siemens has entered into a strategic partnership with Xometry, the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing

This partnership builds on Siemens' broader supply chain intelligence vision, where Siemens' Supplyframe brings deep design-to-source intelligence across electronic components and Xometry extends that intelligence into standard and custom mechanical parts through its digital marketplace business and Thomas, Xometry's extensive North American industrial sourcing network.

In addition to the integration within Siemens' Designcenter™ software, the partnership includes integration of Thomas, Xometry's North American industrial sourcing network, with Siemens' Supplyframe to bring deep design-to-source intelligence for both electronic and mechanical components to completely source the Bill of Materials (BOM) for Siemens' customers.

The partnership is accompanied by a minority investment into Xometry of approximately $50 million1, reflecting Siemens' conviction that AI-powered execution intelligence will be a defining source of differentiation in the next generation of industrial software. By tightly integrating design, pricing, sourcing insights and production insights across the digital thread, Siemens and Xometry are creating capabilities that neither company could deliver independently.

"Industrial competitiveness is defined by how fast and how confidently companies can turn digital ideas into physical reality," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By infusing Siemens' comprehensive digital twin expertise and industrial AI innovation with large-scale, AI-driven manufacturing intelligence, we're breaking down the boundary between design and production for our customers. Our partnership with Xometry enables us to leverage AI to deliver the intelligence captured from millions of manufactured custom parts directly into the design process, empowering designers to work smarter, faster, and with greater impact."

"Xometry and Siemens share a common opportunity: embed AI directly into the design digital thread, putting manufacturability, pricing, sourcing and execution intelligence in front of engineers at the instant design decisions are made," said Randy Altschuler, co-founder and CEO, Xometry. "Xometry has built and trained its AI-native platform on the real-world complexities of manufacturing, including millions of part files, actual manufacturer feedback and production outcomes at global scale. This partnership enables us to deliver this intelligence to engineers inside the design systems and workflows where manufacturing decisions are made. When that intelligence is embedded inside the world's leading industrial software, everyone wins."

Xometry has built its platform on millions of part files, design feedback from real world manufacturers and production outcomes across a global supplier network of more than 5,000 active suppliers. Its models are built and refined on real-world feedback to provide design for manufacturing (DFM) AI and the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® (IQE) outputs that deliver part price and quality.

Unlike other integrations that require separate logins, Siemens' customers will have a unique deep, native integration workflow that will provide access to real-time feedback on design feasibility, manufacturing options, pricing and lead times directly within their existing design and lifecycle workflows. As designs progress, the collaboration extends beyond design into execution visibility, allowing teams to move from digital intent to physical production with fewer handoffs and greater transparency.

The partnership also supports Siemens' strategy to broaden access to industrial technology across companies of all sizes. By combining Siemens' enterprise-grade software and global go-to-market reach with Xometry's high frequency, execution-driven manufacturing workflows, the collaboration opens new pathways to engage small and medium-sized manufacturers while maintaining the rigor, security, and scalability required by the world's largest industrial organizations.

1 Siemens is investing approximately $50 million in Xometry for newly issued Class A common stock

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners

Notes and forward-looking statements

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport), and in the Interim Group Management Report of the Half-year Financial Report (provided that it is already available for the current reporting year), which should be read in conjunction with the Combined Management Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decrees, decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory or governmental authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, unrest or acts of war, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes – in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined – supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software