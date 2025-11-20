Hadrius and Silver Regulatory Associates Announce Technology Partnership to Elevate AI-Driven Compliance for Investment Managers

Partner network combines advisory depth with AI-powered automation to reduce risk, accelerate supervision, and standardize controls across compliance operations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius , the AI-powered Compliance OS for SEC- and FINRA-regulated firms, today announced a technology partnership with Silver Regulatory Associates (Silver), a leading provider of regulatory compliance advisory solutions. The collaboration pairs Silver's deep regulatory and exam-readiness expertise with Hadrius' AI-powered platform to help compliance teams accelerate reviews, tighten oversight, and maintain audit-ready evidence across programs.

With this collaboration, Silver's seasoned compliance professionals will deliver advisory-led deployments and managed services on top of the Hadrius platform, spanning Marketing Review, Electronic Communications Supervision, Trade Surveillance, Employee Compliance, and Firm Oversight, centralized in one system. The result is a practitioner-tuned, AI-powered compliance stack that increases reviewer efficiency, speeds supervision, and elevates control effectiveness across an organization.

"Silver empowers compliance teams to replace complexity with clarity and control," said Nicholas Nunez , Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer & Head of Regulatory Compliance at Silver. "Pairing our full line of solutions and regulatory expertise with Hadrius' best-in-class compliance software suite, allows our team to deliver regulator-informed programs that are practical to operate and exam-ready by design. The result is a hands-on advisory and testing experience alongside stronger oversight for compliance teams."

This collaboration reinforces our commitment to be the gold standard for compliance technology," said Thomas Stewart , Co-Founder & CEO of Hadrius. "Silver's advisory depth plus our Compliance OS ensures clients get the best of both worlds: best-of-breed software and a client-first experience across their organization. Together we're aligned on delivering powerful and effective solutions that address real-world pain points, so compliance leaders can prove control effectiveness, reduce risk, and move faster with certainty."

Key Benefits for Compliance Teams:

Unified oversight, one platform — Centralized compliance, oversight and risk management within a consolidated framework for simplified controls and fewer gaps.

— Centralized compliance, oversight and risk management within a consolidated framework for simplified controls and fewer gaps. AI-driven precision — Zero-data-retention models cut noise and manual classification, prioritize what's material, and increase reviewer efficiency without sacrificing rigor.

— Zero-data-retention models cut noise and manual classification, prioritize what's material, and increase reviewer efficiency without sacrificing rigor. Exam-ready by design — Immutable records, role-based access, evidence snapshots, and regulator-informed documentation make responses faster and defensible.

— Immutable records, role-based access, evidence snapshots, and regulator-informed documentation make responses faster and defensible. Operational simplicity & scale — Reduce tool sprawl with a consolidated platform, privacy-first AI controls, and ongoing joint governance to keep pace with evolving rules.

Silver joins the Hadrius Partner Network, pairing elite regulatory advisory services with the industry's gold-standard AI Compliance OS to deliver comprehensive controls, tighter oversight, measurable risk reduction, and exam-ready, regulator-defensible evidence that compliance teams can trust.

About Silver

Silver is a boutique regulatory compliance consultancy serving investment advisers, private funds, and broker-dealers. Silver partners with leadership teams to build programs that scale with the business and stand up to regulatory scrutiny. Whether launching a new fund, remediating a recent exam or refreshing policies to match growth, Silver delivers clear guidance and hands-on support that moves compliance from reactive to reliable.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is the gold standard Compliance OS for modern investment firms. Built by compliance professionals and engineers, Hadrius automates and consolidates marketing review, communications supervision, trade surveillance, employee compliance, and firm oversight. Built with a privacy-first, zero-data-retention AI framework, Hadrius is compliance. Anything less is risky. Learn more at hadrius.com .

