Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended June 29, 2019, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company is posting the earnings release and results tables that will be referenced on its webcast to its Investor Relations website.

Direct link to Earnings Release 1Q FY20:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/29ce72c7-d66b-4f03-9bde-4eafdc9e6fe1

Direct link to Results Tables 1Q FY20 That Will Be Referenced on Webcast:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/37a68f68-b792-43a6-b9d7-faa848b7eeff

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on August 6, 2019. The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512 Conference ID required for access: 7096874

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

Direct link to Conference Call Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f9eia42a

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263 gerry.gould@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com



Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

olga.vlasova@haemonetics.com



SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

