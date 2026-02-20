Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Haemonetics Corporation

Feb 20, 2026, 16:05 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/DrZt2UmuNYtnB5faJBzE4N.

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:


Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

[email protected]

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776

[email protected] 


SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

