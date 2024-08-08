Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended June 29, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2024. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

Teleconference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ac87cebabbb4a7aaaad3746f243431a

Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qeo7r49a

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

Direct link to 1Q FY25 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/1048427c-6709-4f0f-95d3-099b50780c50

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation