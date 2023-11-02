Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Haemonetics Corporation

02 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, which ended September 30, 2023, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 2, 2023. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.  

Direct link to 2Q FY24 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/59b19d68-753c-4e39-a6c5-e2ea261b0658

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:             

Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury  

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                                                                       

(203) 733-4987

[email protected]                                           

[email protected]                                                                               

 

Media Contact:          

Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

[email protected] 

