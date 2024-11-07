Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Haemonetics Corporation

Nov 07, 2024, 06:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended September 28, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

Direct link to 2Q FY25 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/a28cb934-1e51-4489-9c9f-1a3f68dc7f5a

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

[email protected]

