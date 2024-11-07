Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website
News provided byHaemonetics Corporation
Nov 07, 2024, 06:00 ET
Nov 07, 2024, 06:00 ET
Financial release accessible online
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended September 28, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:
In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.
Direct link to 2Q FY25 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/a28cb934-1e51-4489-9c9f-1a3f68dc7f5a
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
|
Investor Contacts:
|
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
|
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
|
(781) 356-9763
|
(203) 733-4987
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
