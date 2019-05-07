Haemonetics 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website
May 07, 2019, 06:10 ET
BRAINTREE, Mass., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 are available on its Investor relations website.
The Company is posting the earnings release and results tables that will be referenced on its webcast to its Investor Relations website.
Direct link to Earnings Release 4Q and FY19:
http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDE4OTc3fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636924163445225608
Direct link to Results Tables 4Q and FY19 That Will Be Referenced on Webcast:
http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDE4OTc2fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636924163445225608
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on May 7, 2019. The call can be accessed with the following information:
- U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
- Conference ID required for access: 4378487
- A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website.
- Direct link to Conference Call Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/299h3spu
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts
Media Contact
Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations
Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications
(781) 356-9402
(781) 348-7263
Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations
(781) 356 9763
