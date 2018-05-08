Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Direct link to Earnings Release 4Q and FY18:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDAzOTQxfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636606959488540250

Direct link to Results Tables 4Q and FY18 That Will Be Referenced on Webcast:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDAzOTQ4fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636606959488540250

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on May 8, 2018. The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 4077509.

toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 4077509. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website.

Direct link to Conference Call Webcast https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wcre57f8.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263 gerry.gould@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

