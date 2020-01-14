Haemonetics Announces Acquisition Of Intellectual Property Assets Relating To TEG® 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced that it has purchased the technology underlying the TEG® 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System from CoraMed Technologies, LLC. With this transaction, Haemonetics has acquired ownership of intellectual property previously licensed from CoraMed on an exclusive basis in the field of hospitals and hospital laboratories. By acquiring the underlying intellectual property, Haemonetics will now be able to pursue site of care opportunities beyond the hospital setting.

"This acquisition is another step forward in our plans to accelerate growth in our Hospital business and execute against our customer-focused strategies," said Stew Strong, Haemonetics' President, Global Hospital. "We now have the ability to explore potential new channels for the TEG 6s system both in hospitals as well as outside of hospitals, such as outpatient clinics, and expand our work to bring healthcare professionals and patients meaningful technologies that improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of care in some of the most critical areas of medicine."

The TEG 6s system is comprised of an analyzer, disposable cartridges and software, and provides rapid, comprehensive and accurate identification of a patient's hemostasis condition. It is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for use with adults in cardiovascular surgery, cardiology procedures and adult trauma in the U.S. and is CE-marked and available internationally for adults where an evaluation of blood coagulation properties is desired.

"We have had a long, productive relationship with CoraMed and its founders, who are recognized experts in their field, and we are pleased that we are able to continue advancing the TEG 6s system's presence in the market," added Strong.

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

