Haemonetics Announces European Expansion for VASCADE® Vascular Closure System

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, has announced that for the first time, patients have been treated with the company`s VASCADE MVP® Venous Vascular Closure system in Germany. This marks the first use of the VASCADE system portfolio, widely used in U.S. hospitals, in a European country.

The VASCADE system is designed for "small-bore" femoral arterial and venous closure, generally used in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The VASCADE MVP system is designed for "mid-bore" multi-access femoral venous closure, generally used in electrophysiology procedures. Both closure devices are CE marked under the EU-MDR (European Medical Device Regulations) for use in patients who have undergone catheter-based procedures with single or multiple access sites in one or both limbs and include proprietary collapsible disc technology and a resorbable collagen patch to achieve hemostasis. The VASCADE and VASCADE MVP systems are designed to save time for hospital staff, while helping patients reach hemostasis faster with fewer complications on average compared to manual compression.

"First and foremost, the VASCADE MVP system helps promote patient wellbeing. There is a very short post-procedural bedrest, which can reduce back pain and the need for urinary catheters and create the possibility for same-day discharge. From a handling perspective, the VASCADE MVP device is logical to operate and has smooth control. During the product evaluation, we achieved hemostasis in the EP lab without the need of any further compressive bandages," said Dr. Bogdan Muntean, Senior Physician of Cardiology and Medical Director of Electrophysiology at The Jewish Hospital in Berlin.

Haemonetics is planning further expansion for the VASCADE system portfolio in other markets outside the U.S. Following the German launch, the VASCADE systems have now been released for use in Italy. Haemonetics recently announced the distribution of the VASCADE MVP system in Japan via an exclusive agreement with Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. The product is expected to launch in Japan later this year.

"International commercialization of our VASCADE portfolio represents an exciting milestone for our vascular closure business, reinforcing our industry leadership in improving hospital operations and raising standards of care for patients," said Stewart Strong, President, Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in global interventional cardiology and electrophysiology markets to meet the ongoing needs of physicians throughout the world."

